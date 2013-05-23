Independent Alternative Rock Band Outcast Hero!" to Perform at Trietsch Family Life Center for Their Debut Cd Release

Flower Mound, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- C4 Management and Outcast Hero! Announce the debut album "Cotyledon”. The CD Release Event will be held at Trietsch Family Life Center located at 6101 Moriss Rd., Flower Mound, TX 75028. Doors open at 7:30pm. Supporting band and friends Hero Appeal start at 8pm with Outcast Hero! performing at 9:06pm.



Outcast Hero! has established themselves as a talented young band whose frontman/writer Kevin Easley’s engaging and passionate vocals have proven magnetic to audiences. The band’s energy and maturity is well beyond their years. They are sure to make their mark on the national music scene!



Tickets are available at: http://www.outcasthero.com for $7



Contact info: C4 Management Eddie Henderson 214­298­1735