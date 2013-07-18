Independent Auto Repair Shops Take the Battle Against Dealers Online

Hermosa Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Dr Auto Tech takes on large dealerships in an online public education campaign to help consumers save on auto repair.



Going head to head against large dealerships with multimillion dollar ad budgets is a daunting task for smaller independent shops. Now thanks to the internet these local auto repair shops are becoming more formidable competitors.



The interactivity of the internet with its independent media, blogs, review sites and social media are providing local business owners with a voice they did not have just a few years ago.



That voice actually comes from their customers. Study after study shows that customer experience, workmanship and affordability are now more important than ever before. That is because the internet makes it easy for consumers to share their experience, read about the experience of others and shop for deals.



With all this information at people’s finger tips, consumers are becoming smarter shoppers. Dr Vasken owner of Dr. Auto Tech, a Bosch certified independent auto repair shop, states, “Advertising has its place, but it’s not just about who can scream the loudest anymore. Doing the job right, providing an outstanding customer experience and fair practices are more important than ever. I love the internet because it lets people find the businesses that really shine.”



Dr Vasken’s website is taking full advantage of the internet and features many yelp reviews. Dr. Auto Tech even has several videos posted on their YouTube channel and website. Many of them highlight yelp reviews. One yelp review that was made into a video tells the story on how the reviewer saved $3,500 on Range Rover repairs when compared to the dealer.



With over 3,000 followers on Facebook, 2,500 on twitter and a slew of YouTube videos, Dr. Auto Tech is just one of many local businesses embracing the internet as a way to educate and connect with consumers. You can take a look at their socially integrated website at www.DrAutoTech.com



About Dr. Auto Tech

Dr. Auto Tech is an independent Bosch certified service center located in Hermosa Beach, CA and has been serving the South Bay area for over 30 years. Dr Auto Tech specializes in Mercedes repair, Audi repair, BMW repair, Volkswagen repair, Land Rover and Range Rover repair. They are one of the few businesses to ever receive the Best of Hermosa Beach award for two consecutive years.



