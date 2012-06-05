Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- Independent Recording Artist, Cutting Edge, who has enjoyed success at radio in the United States and internationally, has launched a new radio network called Broadcast Network For Indie Artists (BN4IA). The broadcasting of BN4IA, which officially began on May 19, 2012 includes over 200 small and mid-­?size terrestrial radio stations around the world and it’s programming is also carried by satellite to over 25 million households and businesses in North America and Central America. On June 15, the network will begin broadcasting by satellite to over 200 Million households and businesses in Europe (including Western Russia) and the Middle East. In July, BN4IA will begin broadcasting it’s programming via satellite in Asia, including New Zealand and Australia. The networks programming is now available to smart phones and computers users world wide, giving the network a potential billion (+) listeners by the end of summer.



BN4IA radio network plays music in the pop, rock, adult contemporary, R&B and dance formats and features such up and coming recording artist as Leadership By Assault, Ricky Ric, DJ Zilos, Beatrice Love, Sweet Tuesday, ChordSlinger and Lola, Naked in Public, Snez, and of course, Cutting Edge. The network’s Friday and Saturday mix shows are beginning to be picked up and broadcasted by radio stations outside the radio network, contributing to the growing influence of BN4IA. Most radio stations carrying the programming of BN4IA have reported large increases in listening audiences.



The network is now offering through BN4IA website a new music store that Listeners are now able to purchase and download the songs they hear on BN4IA. The radio network is also starting its own music video channel that will be transmitted by satellite and internet throughout the world at the beginning of August. David Pesnell, the lead vocalist of Cutting Edge and also the CEO of Broadcast Network For Indie Artists, feels that the BN4IA will give the independent recording artists the greatest worldwide exposure ever offered. Jeffrey Beals, a former partner of the William Morris Agency feels that “you will see new ‘music stars’ emerging from the BN4IA due to the networks size and reach internationally”.



An interesting aspect of BN4IA is that listeners decide which artist receives the most spins each week. According to Pesnell, “when listeners request a song, visits an artist page site or purchase songs or CD albums on the BN4IA website, the recording artist receives points”. The more points an artist receives each week will dictate the amount of radio airplay the artist receives the following week.



The Broadcast Network For Indie Artist Facebook site has received over 10,000 Facebook ‘likes’ in only three weeks and sales on the BN4IA music store site have already exceeded 3,000. The company’s accomplishments in the past three weeks are remarkable considering that the marketing campaign for the new network is not scheduled to begin until the first of July.



BN4IA has opened offices in Tokyo, Japan and appointed Mr. Kazuhito Koike as Director of Asian Affairs. Mr. Koike also handles all business affairs in Asia for Cutting Edge and their publishing company (Magenta Rose Publishing Company and the band’s record label (Thunder Quest Records). The network has appointed Ricky Ric, who has produced several songs for Cutting Edge in the past, as the Director of Radio Programming. BN4IA is expected to open offices in London by the first of July and is currently interviewing individuals/companies to represent the company in Europe.



The website for the network is http://www.bn4ia.com and their Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/broadcastnetworkforindieartist



The website for Cutting Edge is: http://www.cuttingedge-band.com/ and there Facebook page is

https://www.facebook.com/CuttingEdgebandAZ