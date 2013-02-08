Independent Fancy Dress Costume Vendor Debuts Website

Birmingham, West Midlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Fancy Dress Nation Ltd announced the debut of a website aimed at showcasing its independent costumes distribution service.



FancyDressNation.com lets the general public contact the company directly to order Christmas, Halloween and party costumes online. Having been in business for six years, Fancy Dress Nation is the UK's cheapest independent distributor, holding over 8,000 lines in stock.



Fancy Dress Nation only sells brand new, genuine costumes, at significant discounts. It carries Generic and Halloween Ladies, Mens, Kids, Teens and Babies fancy dress. Company spokesman Reg Bagshott said "We're able to fill most orders directly from our own stock. This ensures clients get the outfits they need as quickly as possible."



Fancy Dress Nation is an independent, specialist costume distributor, based in Birmingham, Midlands, in the United Kingdom. It was started in 2006 and in the past four years has become a major supplier to groups, companies and the general public.



For further information, contact Reg Bagshott at 0845 0950750.

Fancy Dress Nation

Aston House

77 Upper Trinity St

Birmingham

West Midlands, B9 4EG

TEL: 0845 0950750

sales@fancydressnation.co.uk

http://www.FancyDressNation.com