Independent Game Studio RYM Games Seeks Funding via Indiegogo for Their Upcoming Release 'The Conjuring House'.

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- The conjuring House is a Paranormal Horror Experience where the game takes place in an abandoned house. The players will encounter all kinds of evil paranormal activity, and confront the devil that haunts the house. Fear and foreboding are the pillars on which "The Conjuring House" is based. The game's goal is to maintain immersion, and explore the concept of fear within the player’s engagement with the game. It’s the same concept used by Lovecraft, or any good creator of horror, who realizes the most crippling dread comes from a person’s own imagination.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1tyQMcX



RYM Games decided to use Indiegogo because they feel they can innovate by remaining independent and free from the creative boundaries of a publisher. They are now at the point in development where they have finished the core gameplay, but there is still a lot of production, as well as a ton of polishing and testing left to do. Funding is required to help them keep their staff on full-time, hire additional staff and to finance the acquisition of additional hardware and software to speed up production of the game without lowering the expectations to the quality of the finished game, or delaying the release. By contributing to their campaign you will empower that idea and make this happen.



Indiegogo enables people with a great business idea to ask the general public for the funding they need to set up or expand. The business sets a target for the money it wants to raise and explains how it will use the cash. People can then make pledges for small amounts of money in return for a reward.