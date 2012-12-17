Independent Iveco Spare Parts Distributor Debuts New Website

Northwood, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Zeppelin Trading Co Ltd announced the debut of a new website aimed at showcasing its independent parts distribution service.



ZeppelinTrading.co.uk lets end users and fleet owners contact the company directly to order spare parts for the Iveco Daily, Eurocargo, Stralis, Trakker and other vehicles in the Iveco range. Having been in business for 15 years, Zeppelin is the UK's cheapest independent distributor, holding over 5000 lines in stock.



Zeppelin only sells brand new, genuine parts, at significant discounts. It carries brake pads and sensors, brake shoes, brake discs, brake drums, oil, air and fuel filters, starter motors, alternators, turbos, callipers, clutches, water pumps, fuel pumps and other essential van and truck parts. Company spokesman Alex Hero said "We're able to fill most orders directly from our own stock. This ensures clients get the parts they need as quickly as possible."



Zeppelin Trading Limited is an independent, specialist Iveco vehicle parts distributor, based in Northwood, northwest London in the United Kingdom. It was started in 1996 and in the past 5 years has become a major supplier to end users, fleet owners and government agencies.



For further information, contact Alex Hero at +44(0)1923 840 154.



