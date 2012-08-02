Independent Kitchen Retailers Like Kitchen Solutions Kent Grow in Popularity Across the UK

Gravesend, Kent -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- Many people in the UK are considering renovating their kitchens in order to add value to their homes. This trend is catching on across the country as people realise all the benefits of having beautiful new kitchens.



The kitchen is often the first thing that gets noticed in a home, so installing a new kitchen is almost like giving the whole house a makeover.



The surprising trend is that these consumers are not turning to large chains to purchase their kitchens. Instead, a growing number of clients are purchasing kitchens from independent retailers because these companies possess special expertise that general retailers lack. As a result, one of these independent retailers — called Kitchen Solutions Kent — has been receiving a lot of attention lately.



“Consumers are realising that specialists offer a level of product knowledge, design flair and service levels that larger chains struggle to deliver. It is perhaps not as widely appreciated that, not having to pay for the upkeep of large showrooms and shop staff, independents can often offer better value for money when it comes to buying kitchens, appliances, and worktops,” declares the Kitchen Solutions Kent website.



Those looking for German kitchens from Nobilia can browse the Kitchen Solutions Kent website to find a range of kitchens in various styles, including high-gloss kitchens, modern kitchens, cottage kitchens and wood-finished kitchens.



Visitors can also read about the features that make German-designed kitchens so special, with high quality digital imagery to illustrate the different design features. There are even videos on the About Us page for potential clients who want to witness just how durable German kitchens are. The videos include footage that reveals tests implemented by Nobilia to ensure that kitchen colours will not fade and kitchens can withstand extreme temperatures.



Customers who want to see these exceptional kitchens in person will soon be able to visit the new Southwest England kitchen design studio in Devon, which opens in autumn 2012. In 2013, 12 new kitchen ranges will be added to the line of products offered by Kitchen Solutions Kent.



By visiting KitchenSolutionsKent.co.uk, potential clients can read about German kitchens, English bespoke kitchens, worktop installation and kitchen design services — all of which are offered by this independent retailer. The site also provides a plethora of testimonials from satisfied customers.



About Kitchen Solutions Kent

Kitchen Solutions Kent is the UK's largest independent retailer of German kitchens from Nobilia. The company buys the kitchens directly from the Nobilia factory in Germany, allowing Kitchen Solutions Kent to offer quality kitchens at excellent prices. Clients can also request bespoke kitchen design and installation services with full project management. Kitchen Solutions Kent is capable of undertaking any associated building work, electrical, plumbing, plastering and general building.



For more information, please visit: http://kitchensolutionskent.co.uk/