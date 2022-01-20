Independent Living at Mountain Plaza

Casper, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2022 -- Life at assisted living in Casper WY means having everyday needs met, such as cooking, cleaning, and more, by specialized staff. Staff will prepare three meals daily along with snacks, housekeeping, activities, medical support, transportation, and more.



Memory care assisted living provides residents with extra oversight for daily activities. Staff members are trained to help with medication management and oversight for memory issues.



Mountain Plaza makes every effort to make it feel like home. Here, we enjoy celebrating life and encouraging connections with friends, and of course, plenty of family time.



Casper, WY is full of fun things to do, from a local community with shopping, excellent dining options, Artcore performances, and the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra. Mountain Plaza wants residents to enjoy their time and build a lifelong community of friends and neighbors.



Residents may bring their favorite furniture and decoration to personalize their apartments. From inviting entryways, cozy bedrooms, and spaces designed specifically for our memory care residents, our apartments offer plenty of room to spread out, get comfortable, and enjoy life.



Interested in joining the Mountain Plaza community? Take a virtual tour online, or give us a call at 307.232.0100.