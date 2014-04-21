Independent Living in Florida Facility Buena Vida Estates Wins Better Business Bureau Award

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- At the March 6, 2014 Business Breakfast, the Melbourne Regional Chamber of East Central Florida awarded the independent living in Florida facility Buena Vida Estates the Better Business of the Month Award.



Jim Ridenour, General Manger of Courtyard by Marriott and Residence Inn and past Chairman of the Board, presented the award, which was accepted in behalf of Buena Vida Estates by Doreen Boudreau, Director of Marketing and Karin Lautenschlager, Executive Director of the retirement centers in Florida.



Providing high quality assisted living in Florida, Buena Vida Estates has proudly served seniors for over 31 years and is the only Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) in Brevard County. The oak tree covered senior living in Florida campus includes 162 luxury apartments for independent living. A CCRC, also known as a Life Care Community, is a retirement community designed for the Independent seniors, 65 years and older, who expect to fully enjoy their retirement years.



Unlike other retirement communities, a CCRC guarantees a life contract and will never ask a resident to leave the community due to a medical or financial reason. The Continuing Care contract provides assisted living and skill nursing care services at a deeply discounted flat fee rate to each resident throughout their life and some all within the same campus. Buena Vida Estates, which is known by many as one of the best places to retire in Florida, is governed by an independent volunteer Board of Directors and is a not-for-profit, 501(c) 3 organization regulated under Florida Statues Chapter 651 by the State of Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.



About Buena Vista Estates

At the independent living facility in Florida, residents can experience the peace of mind that comes from knowing they’ve managed the unpredictability of future health care up-front. Residents can enjoy the type of healthy, worry-free future that only a true not-for-profit Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) like the senior living community at Buena Vida Estates can provide. For more information, please visit http://www.buenavidaestates.org/