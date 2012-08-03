Independent Living Phoenix Retirement Community Fellowship Square Continues Senior Summer Tuesdays

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- Fellowship Square has been seeing a great response and turnout for their Senior Summer Tuesdays Presentations that focus on health care and senior related services. Located in the heart of North Central Phoenix, the Independent living retirement community is a part of Christian Care, Arizona’s largest senior housing provider.



Phoenix senior living has been the focus of the highly successful Senior Summer Tuesdays being held at Fellowship Square. The events take place from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and include a continental breakfast for only $2.00 per person per event. The presentations run through August 28th and are sponsored by Christian Care’s Speaker’s Bureau. Topics include “Healthy Choices for Senior Living,” “Safety First-Keeping Homes Safe for Seniors,” “How to Age Well,” and “Age-Proof Your Brain.”



“The Speaker’s Bureau is a wonderful program that helps educate the community on health care and senior related services,” states Kathy Loscheider, Executive Director. “Senior Summer Tuesdays are an entertaining and affordable event to attend during the summer months.”



Located in the heart of North Central Phoenix, Fellowship Square maintains an excellent reputation among seniors and is one of the best retirement communities in Phoenix. The not-for-profit retirement community has served seniors for over thirty years and offers many services and amenities for their residents. These include washers and dryers in every apartment, 25 meals per month, twice-a-month housekeeping, a medical alert system, transportation, chaplain services and a full activity schedule.



Fellowship Square is one of five campuses owned and run by Christian Care, the largest provider of senior housing in Arizona. They offer four levels of care including independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing and HUD housing. Fellowship Square is located at 2002 W. Sunnyside Drive in Phoenix. “The Summer Tuesdays events have been quite successful, so we are encouraging area seniors to call us with any questions or to RSVP at (602) 943-1800,” said Loscheider. For more information on Fellowship Square and Christian Care, please visit http://www.fellowshipsquarephoenix.org/



