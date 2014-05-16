Independent Lubricant Manufacturers Market to See USD 8.5 Billion in 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Independent lubricant manufacturers primarily do not have their own refineries. They purchase base oils from major oil suppliers and then blend these oils with additives to make lubricants for industrial manufacturing customers and automobile makers. These lubricant manufacturers generally purchase raw materials from the open market (the chemical and oleo-chemical industry).Independent lubricant manufacturers mainly concentrate on manufacturing and marketing of lubricants and on specialties and niche business.



View Full Report With Complete TOC at http://www.researchmoz.us/independent-lubricant-manufacturers-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019-report.html



This research study analyzes the market size of lubricants manufactured by independent lubricant manufacturers in terms of revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilo tons). The independent lubricant manufacturers market has been segmented on the basis of product and geography in order to provide a holistic picture of the market. Market data for all segments has been provided on a regional level for the forecast period 2013 to 2019 considering 2012 as the base year.



Key product segments analyzed and estimated in this study include industrial and automotive lubricants depending upon their application in the respective end-use industries. Regional data has been provided; it comprises product segment data for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW), respectively.



This report also includes Porter’s five forces model analysis, value chain analysis, and market attractiveness analysis by product segment. Key independent lubricant manufacturers include Fuchs Petrolub AG, Lubricants, AddinolLube Oil GmbH, Pentosin, Motul, SCT-Mannol, Liqui Moly GmbH, Unil-Opal, Carlube, SRS Gmbh, Red Line, Amsoiland Torco. The report provides an overview of these companies followed by their financial revenue, business strategies, and recent developments accompanied by their product portfolio.



The research provides detailed analysis of independent manufacturers dealing in lubricants, trend analysis and demand forecast by geography. The price for lubricants is volatile in nature and changes depending upon the application and the type of end use market. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the independent lubricant manufacturers market as below:



Independent Lubricant ManufacturersMarket: Product Segment Analysis

Industrial Lubricants

Automotive Lubricants

Independent Lubricant ManufacturersMarket: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW (Rest of the World)



Related Reports-



Maleic Anhydride Market For Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR), 1, 4-Butanediol (BDO), Additives (Lubricants & Oil), Copolymers and Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018



View Full Report With Complete TOC or Request Sample of this Report at http://www.researchmoz.us/maleic-anhydride-market-for-unsaturated-polyester-resins-upr-1-4-butanediol-bdo-additives-lubricants-and-oil-copolymers-and-other-applications-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html



The global maleic anhydride market has witnessed high growth in capacity expansions over the last few years. Europe and Asia Pacific dominated the global maleic anhydride market with over 70% share in total consumption. The maleic anhydride market report by Transparency Market Research provides comprehensive analysis of the maleic anhydride industry in the context of the global market as well as regional market. This study analyzes and interprets key market dynamics for maleic anhydride including drivers, restraints, opportunities and their impact on the industry. This report segments the market on the regional and application level as well as provides estimates and forecasts for all applications in each region. The study provides in-depth analysis of maleic anhydride market from demand perspective, along with market estimates and forecast from 2012 to 2018, in terms of both volumes and revenues.



The report also provide a detailed value chain analysis of maleic anhydride, and Porter’s five forces model to pinpoint the pros and cons of various factors influencing the maleic anhydride industry. This helps various market participants such as substitutes, suppliers of raw materials, potential new entrants and buyers in their strategy making process. The report also presents a comprehensive assessment of various drivers and restraints of the maleic anhydride market.



Key maleic anhydride applications analyzed in this study include unsaturated polyester resins, BDO, additives (Lubricants and oil), copolymers and others. Unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) dominated the global market, in terms of volume and revenue in 2012. General construction, automobiles, bathroom fixtures, tanks, pipes, solvents, agro chemicals, transportation etc. are the key end users of maleic anhydride.



North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW are the major regional markets covered in this study. Each of these regions have been further segmented on the basis of application of maleic anhydride and thorough analysis of each application in terms of revenue and volume from 2011 and forecast until 2018 has been included in this report. Comprehensive competitive landscape including company market share analysis and detailed profiles of key participants such as Huntsman Corporation, Lanxess AG, Polynt SpA, Flint Hills Resources, Ashland Inc., DSM N.V. , Nippon Shokubai and others have been included in this report.



Technology Trends in Lubricants (Mineral, Synthetic, and Bio-based) Market for Turbine Oil, Compressor Oil, Gear Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Bearing Oil and Heat Transfer Fluid Lubricant Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018



View Full Report With Complete TOC or Request Sample of this Report at http://www.researchmoz.us/technology-trends-in-lubricants-mineral-synthetic-and-bio-based-market-for-turbine-oil-compressor-oil-gear-oil-hydraulic-oil-bearing-oil-and-heat-transfer-fluid-lubricant-applications-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-a-report.html



Synthetic and bio-based lubricants are the major emerging lubricant products. This study highlights and explores key technology trends of synthetic, bio-based and mineral lubricants across a wide range of applications including turbine oil, compressor oil, gear oil, hydraulic oil, heat transfer fluids and bearing oil lubricants. Some of the major qualities that differentiate between lubricants include viscosity index, water separation characteristics, thermal and oxidation stability, low volatility and low carbon formation, and anticorrosion.



This market research report, analyzes the global consumption for lubricants, estimating and forecasting the market from the consumption point of view. The lubricants market has been segmented on the basis of products, applications and geography in order to provide a holistic picture of the market. Market data for all product segments has been provided on a regional level for the period 2011 to 2018. Technology trends have been provided for applications to give an overall idea about the latest happenings in the market. A comprehensive competitive landscape including company market share analysis has also been provided in this analysis.



Key applications analyzed in this report include turbine oil, compressor oil, gear oil, hydraulic oil, fire resistant hydraulic fluid, nuclear resistant lubricant, bearing oil and heat transfer fluid, re-refined base oils and nanomaterials based lubricants. Lubricant products estimated and forecasted in this study include mineral, synthetic, and bio-based lubricants. Regional data has been provided for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).



This report also includes Porter’s five forces model analysis, value chain analysis, and market attractiveness analysis by products. Some of the key market participants that deal in lubricants include Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobile, British Petroleum, Castrol, Chevron, Total and Fuchs. The report provides an overview of these companies followed by their financial revenue, business strategies, and recent developments.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://pramoddige91.wordpress.com/



Visit http://www.scoop.it/t/2014-industry-research