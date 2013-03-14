Independent Mortgage Advice Now Available on the New Bright Money Independent Website

Aylesbury, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- The chief executive officer at Bright Money Independent Ltd. today announced the launch of a new business and website. The company was formed by four experienced financial advisors to offer UK consumers independent mortgage advice , pension advice and insurance and investment advice.



In addition to providing mortgage and pension advice, the company’s website allows consumers to compare conveyancing . Conveyancing is simply the transfer of a legal title of a property from one person to another to reflect a change in ownership. This is oftentimes a requirement that’s imposed by lenders during mortgage negotiations.



The CEO at Bright Money Independent said, “We help first time buyers understand the mortgage market, the options available and the maximum loan amounts from different lenders so they get a clear picture of what’s available to them.” The company’s advisors can work with a client face-to-face, via email or over the phone which is a plus for those that live outside the city limits.



The company’s mortgage advisors also help consumers budget and plan, and provide pension advice so they can afford to buy a home in the near future. On the company’s website, homebuyers can read about suitable products to help them achieve their goals of financial independence and homeownership.



With more than 100 years of experience, the advisors at Bright Money Independent Ltd. have helped thousands of consumers in the United Kingdom find the best deal possible on mortgages and life assurance. One of the principals at the company said, “We aim to make the whole process of buying or remortgaging a home as smooth and simple as possible so you can get on with your day job.”



Consumers interested in refinancing or purchasing a home in the United Kingdom are encouraged to visit the Bright Money Independent Ltd. website today. The website hosts a number of helpful and informative articles on the mortgage industry, financial markets and industry related news.



About Bright Money Independent Ltd.

