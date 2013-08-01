Independent Oil & Gas Investor's Alert: Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), Forest Oil Corporation (NYSE:FST), Western Potash Corp. (TSE:WPX), Quicksilver Resources Inc (NYSE:KWK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), Forest Oil Corporation (NYSE:FST), Western Potash Corp. (TSE:WPX), Quicksilver Resources Inc (NYSE:KWK)



Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) opened its shares at the price of $17.62 for the day. Its closing price was $17.50. The company traded with the total volume of 4.16 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.95 million shares. The beta of DNR stands at1.68.



Denbury Resources Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had 461.9 million barrel of oil equivalent of proved oil and natural gas reserves, of which 77% was oil.



Forest Oil Corporation (NYSE:FST) percentage change surged +1.59% to close at $5.12 with the traded average volume of 14.45million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.77 - $9.32, while its day lowest price was $4.95 and it hit its day highest price at $5.23.



Forest Oil Corporation (Forest) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in North America.



Western Potash Corp. (TSE:WPX) started its trading session with the price of $0.43 and closed at $0.42 by scoring -4.55%. WPX’s stocks traded with total volume of 885,435.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 199,007.00 shares. The beta of WPX stands at 1.83. Day range of the stock was $0.41-$0.44.



Western Potash Corp. (WPX) is a Canada-based company. The Company is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, evaluation and exploration of potash mineral properties in Western Canada.



Quicksilver Resources Inc (NYSE:KWK) ended its day with the loss of -5.23% and closed at the price of $1.45 after opening at $1.55. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.64 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.95million shares.



Quicksilver Resources Inc. (Quicksilver) is an independent oil and gas company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and gas in North America.



