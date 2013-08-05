Independent Oil & Gas Stocks Buzz: Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:UPL), Western Potash Corp.(TSE:WPX), Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), Forest Oil Corporation (NYSE:FST)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:UPL), Western Potash Corp.(TSE:WPX), Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), Forest Oil Corporation (NYSE:FST)



Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:UPL) opened its shares at the price of $21.85 for the day. Its closing price was $22.36 after gaining +1.87% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 10.05 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.84 million shares. The beta of UPL stands at1.00.



Ultra Petroleum Corp. (Ultra) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, production, operation, exploration and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties.



Why Should Investors Buy UPL After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Western Potash Corp.(TSE:WPX) close at $0.430 with the total traded volume of 131,143.00 shares, and average volume of 232,851.00. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.38 - $0.76, while its day lowest price was $0.43 and it hit its day highest price at $0.44.



Western Potash Corp. (WPX) is a Canada-based company. The Company is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, evaluation and exploration of potash mineral properties in Western Canada.



Can Investors Bet on WPX after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) started its trading session with the price of $18.08 and closed at $17.91 by scoring -1.10%. DNR’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.4 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 5.07 million shares. The beta of DNR stands at 1.64. Day range of the stock was $17.85-18.08.



Has DNR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Forest Oil Corporation (NYSE:FST) ended its day with the gain of +0.59% and closed at the price of $5.14 after opening at $5.10. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.07 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.40 million shares.



Forest Oil Corporation (Forest) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in North America.



Will FST Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/