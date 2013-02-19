Independent Organization Compares the Top Non Surgical Liposuction Alternatives

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- In a world rapidly fattening there are numerous non surgical liposuction alternatives that can be considered by those who aim to eliminate topical fat and get a slimmer body without undergoing surgeries. These liposuction alternatives were compared by LipoAdvisor.com, an independent organization dedicated to liposuction and according to their comparison study Coolsculpting ranked first among the most popular liposuction alternatives.



Coolsculpting is a new method and some consider it as a natural solution because it is non-surgical and only uses a cooling process to eliminate fat!



But lets have a look on the study:



When it comes to side effects/safety, other liposuction alternatives (i Lipo, Zerona) reached the top due to absence of severe side effects, while Coolsculpting ranked third as its side effects are not that serious. Thermage came last because it can cause some slightly serious side effects.



In terms of consumer feedback, Coolsculpting surpassed the rest of the alternative options. It got a perfect score which means that it is the non-surgical method that is trusted by almost all individuals who would like to reduce their excess body fats.



The study also showed that Coolsculpting has the highest level of efficiency. The results can be seen in just about a few weeks and the procedure of this method only lasts for approximately one hour. VelaShape and Zerona came second in terms of efficiency!



In terms of skin tightening its important to notice that only Thermage, among all the candidates, provides pretty decent skin tightening effect!



Finally, as for the cost, I Lipo ranked first while Velashape came second and Coolsculpting follows, being a reasonable and quite cheap option though someone may find it quite expensive comparing to other Non Surgical options



Through this independent comparison study, it is expected that everyone who wants to get rid of their fats the non surgical way will be able to locate the best alternative for liposuction in order to reduce weight in the safest and most effective way.



For more information about this study check out http://www.lipoadvisor.com/which-is-the-top-non-surgical-fat-removal-option/.



About LipoAdvisor.com

LipoAdvisor.com is an independent portal that focus on reviewing liposuction and other fat removal techniques in order to provide impartial knowledge to possible patients!



Company Name: LipoAdvisor.com

Email: info@lipoadvisor.com

Company Location: 1417 Westwood Blvd Los Angeles CA 90024

Website: http://www.lipoadvisor.com