Independent Organization Conducts Comparison Study on the Top Liposuction Techniques

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- No one can doubt that one of the most important health issues of the last decade is obesity and this is the reason behind the rapidly increasing demand on liposuction! Liposuction is a surgical process that removes fat from topical body adipocyte gatherings via suction. LipoAdvisor.com, an independent organization dedicated to liposuction, conducted its Annual Comparison Study on the most popular liposuction techniques in order to locate the top technologies. The results are pretty interesting while we had a tie: VASER Lipo and Slim Lipo ranked first! Its also important to underline that all the Top 5 techniques came real close! VASER Lipo is a sophisticated liposuction technology based on ultrasounds that are utilized to destroy fat cells while Slim Lipo utilizes laser in order to disrupt fat.



Lets have an in depth look on the comparison study:



The factors taken into consideration were: safety, efficiency, consumer feedback, skin tightening and cost!



In terms of safety VASER Lipo and Body Jet are reported to have the mildest side effects while other liposuction technologies like Smart Lipo and Slim Lipo and Cellulaze came really close!



When it comes to consumer feedback, the king technology is definitely VASER Lipo, while it has received a sound 83% positive feedback, while all top 5 liposuction techniques had pretty positive feedback. This is because all these techniques are proved to bring decent results in terms of fat removal!



The comparison research also showed that VASER Lipo is the most effective technique among its competitors. Based on online data the researchers of LipoAdvisor.com found that VASER ranked first while Slim Lipo and Body Jet came really close!



Slim Lipo together with Cellulaze provide the optimum skin tightening effect while Smart Lipo ranked second and VASER Lipo came first!



The LipoAdvisor Team also evaluated the cost parameter and its important to notice that the laser lipo techniques (Slim Lipo and Smart Lipo) ranked first and second while VASER Lipo is pretty expensive and ranked fourth!



If you are seriously considering the idea of liposuction then this independent, objective comparison study is something you should carefully evaluate! Go through its conclusions in order to locate the top liposuction technique and eliminate fat the safest and most effective way!



For more information about this study check out: http://www.lipoadvisor.com/research-which-is-the-top-liposuction-technique



