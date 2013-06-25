Independent Organization Launches LipoTool, an Automated Tool That Locates the Best Liposuction Technique for Each Patient

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- The summer is arriving, people desperately need to eliminate this stubborn fat around their waistline and liposuction appears as one of the most attractive options. The thing is every now and then a new liposuction technique appears which makes it pretty complicated for possible patients to locate the best procedure for them!



Now LipoAdvisor.com, an innovative portal dedicated to liposuction, launches a breakthrough but still simple automated tool that makes it pretty easy for possible patients to realise which technique best fits their needs! The tool is called LipoTool and it does provide the best option for every patient in a matter of only 2 minutes!



But how LipoTool Works? The team behind LipoAdvisor.com worked hard to gather information on practically every Liposuction procedure, in terms of efficiency, cost, downtime period, type of anesthesia required, skin quality etc! After this huge task was completed the team tried to categorize the numerous liposuction techniques according to all these features! This categorization if combined with the right questions (regarding the expectations and needs of the patient) makes it evitable for LipoTool to locate the best technique for each patient!



The most important thing is that the patient answers honestly/sincerely all the questions he is asked in order for the LipoTool to be able to make the right suggestion. For example if a patient falsely claims that he has elastic skin and LipoTool suggests a Procedure that doesn't boost skin tightening the results of the treatment will be far from satisfactory.



The LipoAdvisor.com team gathered information on the most popular Liposuction procedures, including ultrasonic,wet and laser liposuction techniques so as to be able to provide the best results! What they clearly underline is that this tool can't and shouldn't be a replacement for a consultation with an experienced physician, but it is more than great that it can give patients an idea on which type of techniques best meets their needs.



LipoTool does the donkey work saving patients' much time for research on the chaotic world of liposuction and this is highly appreciated!



If you wish to give LipoTool a go click here: http://www.lipoadvisor.com/lipotool



About LipoAdvisor.com

LipoAdvisor.com is an independent website that focus on reviewing liposuction and other fat removal techniques in order to provide objective knowledge to possible patients!



