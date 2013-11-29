Margaret Cook'S Latest eBook Jump-Start Guide for Independent Publishing Is Now Available

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Margaret Cook, licensed professional counselor and life coach is now introducing her latest e-book Jump-Start Guide for Independent Publishing. This e-book targets writers who wish to get noticed and develop a base of readers.



According to Margaret, the e-book takes away the guesswork of how to publish articles and books affordably. Following the tips of the guide, the writers can economically and quickly enter the market by taking advantages of latest technologies to enjoy independent publishing of his or her books or articles.



She adds, “This is a no-frill guide that is relevant and practical for the writers. It explains varied independent publishing models and services with step by step instructions. It also guides about eBook formatting and its various challenges.”



The publisher of the eBook, All She Writ Publishing, Inc., is providing free Kindle version of the copy on November 29, 2013 for one day. Print length of this eBook is 75 pages and it is sold by Amazon Digital Services, Inc.



An associate of Margaret says, “This is the second book in the Entrepreneurial First Step Guide series. This quick guide makes entering into publishing easier and it shows how writers can see their book in print in the most affordable manner.”



Independent publishing allows a writer to jump start career with easy self-publishing techniques. In addition, it also coaches publishers to profitability with a simple to follow guide.



Margaret Cook is also a book coach apart from being a Life Coach and Licensed Professional Counselor. After detailed research and study, she had developed the e-book that aims to help writers to realize their dreams.



“I wish Margaret’s book was available a year ago as it would have saved me from lot of anguish. The Jump Start Guide for Independent Publishing clearly states what you need to avoid creating an editorially sound book,” says Rose East who has used the Kindle edition of this guide.



The e-book also explains independent publishing models and services along with when and how a writer should use independent publishing professionals with detailed instructions. It also guides about eBook formatting challenges.



About Jump-Start Guide

Jump-Start Guide for Independent Marketing is developed by Margaret Cook, M.Ed., L.P.C. It helps to enter into publishing easily with quick guide. Writers can learn how to affordably publish their books in a simple manner. For more information visit http://allshewrit.net/published/jump-start-guide-for-independent-publishing/.