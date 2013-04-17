Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Independent thinking - The Public sector ICT market in Scotland market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

This report explores the Scottish public sector market for ICT, its current state, its drivers and its evolution. This overview of the market is intended for those considering this market for the first time and those who have experience of this sector.



Introduction and Landscape

Kable's Independent thinking - the public sector ICT market in Scotland report provides an overview on the increasingly devolved market for public sector ICT in Scotland. Providing business development and marketers with essential information to understand this complex market. Thus allowing them to use the information to accurately identify the areas where they want to compete in the future and how this market differs from that of England, Wales and Northern Ireland.



Key Features and Benefits

This report brings together Kable's expertise in research and analysis in order to develop uniquely detailed market information, allowing suppliers to identify market dynamics and subsequent growth areas.



Key Market Issues

- Gain insight into the market for ICT across the Scottish public sector.

- Providing readers with information on key sectors including health, education and criminal justice.



Key Highlights

This report explores the ICT market in the public sector across Scotland, its current state, its drivers and its evolution. A companion chapter to follow will provide a current sizing of the ICT market and a forecast of expenditure for the next five years.



Scotland has interesting times to come, with the prospect of a decision about Scottish independence on the midterm horizon. At the time of writing, the Scottish government has announced its intention to hold a referendum on independence in autumn 2014. Between now and then there is much to be done to prepare for a referendum that will, in the words of the first minister, be built in Scotland and decided by the Scottish people. Not least, there is the task of determining the exact question or questions to be put to the people, and decisions to be made on who will, or will not, be allowed to vote.



Companies Mentioned



Logica, CGI, HP, Trustmarque, Oracle, Cable and Wireless, Vodafone, Amor Group, Misco, Samsung, NVT, ScoLocate, Maindec Computer Solutions, Atos, Cisco, IBM, Imprivata, iSoft, Clinisys, McKesson, Carestream Health, Microsoft, Intersystems, Emis, INPS, Oracle, Capgemini, Northgate, Computacenter, Siemens, RM, Thus, Serco, Fujitsu, Matrix Display Systems, IDNS, SSUK, TCIB Installations, RM Education, OLM Systems, Apple, Blackboard, Moodle, Capita, Tribal, Airwave, Steria, Capita Secure Information Systems, Northgate Information Solutions,



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/95412/independent-thinking-the-public-sector-ict-market-in-scotland.html