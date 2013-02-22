New Government research report from Kable Market Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- This report explores the Scottish public sector market for ICT, its current state, its drivers and its evolution. This overview of the market is intended for those considering this market for the first time and those who have experience of this sector.
Introduction and Landscape
Kable's “Independent thinking - the public sector ICT market in Scotland” report provides an overview on the increasingly devolved market for public sector ICT in Scotland. Providing business development and marketers with essential information to understand this complex market. Thus allowing them to use the information to accurately identify the areas where they want to compete in the future and how this market differs from that of England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Key Features and Benefits
This report brings together Kable's expertise in research and analysis in order to develop uniquely detailed market information, allowing suppliers to identify market dynamics and subsequent growth areas.
Key Market Issues
- Gain insight into the market for ICT across the Scottish public sector.
- Providing readers with information on key sectors including health, education and criminal justice.
Key Highlights
This report explores the ICT market in the public sector across Scotland, its current state, its drivers and its evolution. A companion chapter to follow will provide a current sizing of the ICT market and a forecast of expenditure for the next five years.
