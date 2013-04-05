InDepthAnalysis: Global Data Center Network Equipment Market 2012 to 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Introduction

4. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings

5. Market Landscape

6. Geographical Segmentation



Global Data Center Network Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 12.16 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing popularity of cloud services. The Global Data Center Network Equipment market has also been witnessing increasing virtualization in network environments. However, the uncertain global economic conditions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Data Center Network Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Data Center Network Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Cisco Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., and Hewlett-Packard Co.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Alcatel-Lucent, Avaya Inc., Brocade Communications Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Inc. (Force 10), Enterasys Networks Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp. (Xsigo Systems), QLogic Corp., Riverbed Technology Inc., and ZTE Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

