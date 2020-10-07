India 500 Best Brand Award 2020 Winner of the Year Uncovered

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- IP Moment is an innovator award winner in the 2020 India500 Quality Leaders Award competition for Quality Excellence.



IP Moment was founded in 2016 by a visionary founder, Dr. Pareshkumar C. Dave. IP Moment within a short span has achieved remarkable milestones. IP Moment has gained popularity amongst the young innovators and also in research faculties of academia by providing right consultancy. IP Moment has filed successfully and received grants of intellectual property, such as patents, trademark applications, design registrations, and copyrights, of their client in intellectual property offices. IP Moment is providing quality services with quick turnaround time. IP Moment experts are communicating very transparently and explaining their clients in a very simplistic language. IP Moment has collaborated with a number of organizations to spread IPR awareness in society. In 2018 and 2019, two years in a row, IP Moment has received "20 Most Promising Patent & Trademark Law Firm in India", declared by a reputed magazine, SiliconIndia. This year, in 2020, IP Moment has lifted the India500 Best Brand Award. Founder, Dr. Dave has vision to bring, "ONE IP MOMENT IN EVERY ONE's LIFE".



India500 Quality Leaders category was started to give a National level recognition to the Leaders who have invested qualitative work and skills. It is to identify the efforts of senior managers who have contributed notably to uplift their organization.



India 5000 Business Awards, part of Benchmark Trust is a research group TQV Certification Services as the knowledge & Audit partner, established 2016, evolved through a necessity to recognize and celebrate quality excellence. This India5000 Business Awards brand stands apart by offering a platform to companies and individuals all over India in its award ceremony and chooses to invest their time & skill for the opportunity and to be recognized as an India 5000 Business Award winner.



The awards selection process follows a research methodology based entries and nominations. The final winner procedure is done considering quality parameters and guidelines from the jury board which comprises of eminent personalities from various industrialists, knowledge partner (TQV) and other audit partners. The winner list is then published on winner page of https://india5000.com/.



About Dr. Pareshkumar C. Dave

Founder of IP Moment, Dr. Pareshkumar C. Dave has also received INDIA 500 QUALITY LEADER AWARD 2020. IP Moment Services is a start-up firm that specializes in consultation and outsourcing and provides end-to-end intellectual property services for building a viable and profitable business course. With a team of qualified IP experts with various technical backgrounds, IP Moment's competence is rapidly growing across the global map.



