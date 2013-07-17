"India Agribusiness Report Q3 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "India Agribusiness Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- We hold a positive view on India agribusiness sector, as the country will remain an agricultural powerhouse and is likely to be able to maintain high levels of self-sufficiency for major food crops. Production growth of various commodities will be driven by strong government support and robust demand growth for manufactured foodstuffs. We see significant growth opportunities in sub-sectors such as dairy, coffee and livestock. However, India will be increasingly vulnerable to exceptional weather phenomena owing to climate change effects and serious water shortages. Moreover, the country will remain prone to erratic government intervention, which seriously hampers its reputation as an international provider. As such, we see the partial liberalisation of the sugar industry as a first positive step that will incentivise production growth and investment in the sector.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Forecasts
- Coffee production growth to 2016/17: 15.6% to 6.8mn 60kg bags. Strong growth will be driven by major export potential, government support, the expansion of cultivated area and India's robust coffee consumption growth.
- Palm oil consumption growth to 2017: 35.1% to 9.6mn tonnes. Domestic palm oil consumption will be propelled by strong demand for domestic food use, which makes up about 80% of total domestic palm oil demand.
- Milk production to 2016/17: 24.1% to 151.5mn tonnes. Growth will be driven by the improvements in breeding techniques, robust expansion of domestic consumption and increasing dairy prices, which will renew interest in dairy production as a commercial activity.
- BMI universe agribusiness market value: US$226.5bn in 2013 (up from US$226.0bn in 2012; forecast to grow annually by 3.0% on average to 2017).
- 2013 real GDP growth: 5.5% (up from 5.0% in 2012; predicted to average 6.0% from 2012 to 2017).
- 2013 consumer price inflation: 7.0% (down from 8.1% in 2012; forecast to average 5.6% from 2012 to 2017).
- 2013 central bank policy rate: 7.25% average (down from 7.50% in 2012; forecast to average 7.13% from 2012 to 2017).
Key Revisions To Forecasts
- Sugar production in 2013/14 revised down, to 24.5mn tonnes (compared with a previous forecast of 25.5mn tonnes). Drought conditions in key producing states Maharashtra and Karnataka are hampering the output recovery after lower rainfall in 2012.
- Wheat production in 2013/14 forecast revised down, to 90.6mn tonnes (compared with a previous forecast of 94.8mn tonnes). This is due to lower-than-expected area harvested.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Pakistan Agribusiness Report Q3 2013
- France Agribusiness Report Q3 2013
- Indonesia Agribusiness Report Q3 2013
- Russia Agribusiness Report Q3 2013
- Saudi Arabia Agribusiness Report Q3 2013
- Ghana Agribusiness Report Q3 2013
- Kuwait Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Philippines Agribusiness Report Q3 2013
- Colombia Agribusiness Report Q3 2013
- United States Agribusiness Report Q2 2013