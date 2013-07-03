"India Autos Report Q3 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Transportation research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Despite the current gloom, we remain bullish on Indian auto sales going into FY2013/14. With Indian companies having run down their inventory in the past few months, there has already been an uptick in investment spending recently as inventories are rebuilt. Even though we do not expect further monetary easing measures from the central bank for the rest of the year, the recent rate cuts since the beginning of 2013, will provide a nice tailwind for passenger car sales in the coming months with consumer loan credit becoming more readily available. Also, if inflation falls further, consumer sentiment will improve as well.
With a slightly better than expected performance in March 2013, we are downgrading our FY2013/14 auto sales forecast slightly, due to base effects. We now forecast passenger vehicle sales to grow 4.0%, from 4.9% previously, to hit 2.8mn units and CV sales to grow 7.0%, from 8.0% previously, to hit 850,000 units. This will then bring our full FY2013/14 auto sales forecast to 3.65mn units, up 4.7% y-o-y.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
While SUV sales growth will slow down due to higher taxes in the latest budget, as well as moderation from previously phenomenal growth rates, we still expect the segment to be an outperformer.
Although the passenger car market contracted for the first time in a decade, with the exception of BMW, most luxury automakers are enjoying good Q1 growth, defying the broader slowdown in the car market. We expect motorbike sales growth to pick up in FY2013/14 and forecast sales to grow 8.3%, to 15mn units. The recent rate cut on May 3 is likely to ease consumer credit, which will see motorbike sales benefitting from cheaper loan availability.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Vietnam Autos Report Q3 2013
- Brazil Autos Report Q3 2013
- Qatar Autos Report Q3 2013
- China Autos Report Q3 2013
- Mexico Autos Report Q3 2013
- Venezuela Autos Report Q3 2013
- Japan Autos Report Q3 2013
- Germany Autos Report Q3 2013
- Algeria Autos Report Q3 2013
- Poland Metals Report Q3 2013