Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of India Baby Care Market Opportunity Analysis market report to its offering

Recent years have witnessed a spurt in the market for baby care products in India. On the demand side, rising incomes, smaller average size of families, more women coming out to work, and better informed parents, have all contributed toward this trend. On the supply side, the opening up of the economy and the interest shown by large multinationals in the Indian growth story have ensured that Indian consumers are constantly being introduced to better and advanced products. Competition among suppliers and the emergence of China as a source for cheap alternatives has resulted in competitive pricing of products and the Indian parents are using this advantage to offer the best to their children.



India is home to the largest number of children in the world, significantly larger than the number in China. The country has 20 per cent of the 0-4 years child population of the world. The number of live births in the country is estimated to be 27 million, which again constitutes 20% of the total number of live births in the world. Although the number of births is expected to gradually go down in the coming years, the relative load of India in the world in terms of child population is not going to lessen significantly for a long time to come. India is therefore emerging as an important world market for baby products.



The rising number of babies contributes to higher demand for baby products; however, this is strongly supported by surging income levels resulting from robust growth. In addition to these factors, rising literacy, working mothers, and aggressive marketing have also contributed to a shift in consumer behavior that allows mothers to use readymade products rather than the traditional indigenous alternatives. Retailers and manufactures are constantly involved in product innovation and development has allowed to widen the market, using new technologies and advanced marketing approaches.



India Baby Care Market Opportunity Analysis report gives detailed overview on the following aspect related to market:



Baby Care Market Overview

Market by Product Segment

Favorable Market Dynamics

Future Growth Opportunity

Business Model for Companies

Issues to be Resolved for Future Growth

Key Companies Business Overview & Product Portfolio



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156549/india-baby-care-market-opportunity-analysis.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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