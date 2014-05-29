Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of India Electronic Waste Recycle Market Opportunity Analysis market report to its offering

E-Waste management is a common problem faced by both developed countries and developing countries. Electrical and electronic equipments and gadgets such as refrigerators, washing machines, computers and printers, televisions, music systems, mobiles, i-pods, are part of the every growing list of items that form part of the e-waste landscape. While the list is growing so is the quantity as these products are getting more affordable and more and more people are using it. Increasing usage also leads to more of them coming up for disposal, given the rate of obsolescence and replacement.



E-waste in India is a matter of much interest and concern, both from the point of view of the environmental aspect and from a business opportunity. Both reveal the magnitude of the issue and enormity of the task. The Central Pollution Control Board of India has indicated that India produced more than 0.8 Million Tons of e-waste in year 2012 up from about 0.15 Million Tons of E-waste generated in the country during 2005. It is estimated that the volume of E-Waste will surpass 2.15 Million Tons by 2018. The process of waste creation has accelerated and in recent times it has nearly doubled the waste level year over year.



The only aspect that gives some room for comfort is a comparison on a global level where the per capita generation of e-waste per year by the standard of developed countries, the US stands at seven kg and the EU at 15 kg per person while India is at 0.7 kg. However trends indicate that India is fast approaching those standards and is likely to be looking at an overwhelming amount of e-waste.



This market opportunity is underutilized at different levels. While there is less than optimal number of organized recyclers, the capacity utilization and raw material procurement by the recyclers in the organized sector needs to be improved significantly to tap into this market. The existing level of capacity utilization is around 30% and needs proper planning and project management to be able to scale up and meet the market expectations. The e-waste recycling revenue potential in India is estimated around US$ 1.5 Billion in 2013 which is further expected to double by 2018.



India Electronic Waste Recycle Market Opportunity Analysis gives in-depth analysis on following issues related to E-Waste Recycling market in India:



E-Waste Generation Scenario

E-Waste Generation by State & Cities

Factors Driving the E-Waste Generation

E-Waste Management Supply Chain Analysis

E-Waste Recycle Market Overview

E-Waste Recycling Capacity by State

E-Waste Recycle Market Opportunity Analysis

E-Waste (Management and Handling) Rules; 2011

Competitive Landscape



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156548/india-electronic-waste-recycle-market-opportunity-analysis.html

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Roger Campbell

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