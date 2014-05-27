Recently published research from Pyramid Research, "India Fixed Communications Market to 2015: Service Adoption", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- Summary
"India Fixed Communications Market to 2015: Service Adoption" report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in India and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.
Key Findings
- Demographics - Statistical data on India population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- India consumption data - A percentage of narrowband subscriber lines, broadband subscriber lines, personal computers, voice telephony subscriber lines, internet users, internet accounts by subscription band, IPTV/Video subscriber lines
- The number of services adopted by India population: voice telephony subscriber lines, personal computers, internet users, internet accounts by subscription band, IPTV/video subscriber lines
- Revenue data for India fixed communications service, voice service revenues (Circuit and Packet switched), Internet service revenues (narrowband and broadband services) and IPTV/video service.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Synopsis
This report offers a concise breakdown of India operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:
- Demographics - data on India population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- India consumption data - A percentage of narrowband subscriber lines, broadband subscriber lines, personal computers, voice telephony subscriber lines, internet users, internet accounts by subscription band, IPTV/Video subscriber lines
- The number of services adopted by India population: voice telephony subscriber lines, personal computers, internet users, internet accounts by subscription band, IPTV/video subscriber lines
- Revenue data for India fixed communications service, voice service revenues (Circuit and Packet switched), Internet service revenues (narrowband and broadband services) and IPTV/video service.
Since 1986, Pyramid Research has compiled an extensive database on the telecommunications markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America. The core components of this database mainly include:
Regulatory
- Interviews with top officials at regulatory agencies.
- Statistical data published by governments and regulatory agencies.
- Copies of telecom laws and amendments.
- Copies of tariff schedules, interconnection regulations and universal service requirements.
Operators
- Interviews with key officials in strategic planning, marketing, network planning and financial planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- USA Fixed Communications Market to 2015: Service Adoption
- France Fixed Communications Market to 2015: Service Adoption
- South Korea Fixed Communications Market to 2015: Service Adoption
- Indonesia Fixed Communications Market to 2015: Service Adoption
- Argentina Fixed Communications Market to 2015: Service Adoption
- Czech Republic Fixed Communications Market to 2015: Service Adoption
- China Fixed Communications Market to 2015: Service Adoption
- Romania Fixed Communications Market to 2015: Service Adoption
- Canada Fixed Communications Market to 2015: Service Adoption
- UK Fixed Communications Market to 2015: Service Adoption