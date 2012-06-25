"India Food & Drink Report Q2 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "India Food & Drink Report Q2 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- Heightened consumer price sensitivity will remain a dominant theme in India over the coming quarters, with tight credit conditions and declining asset prices providing little respite for consumer confidence and purchasing power. While inflation put a major dampener on private consumption activity in 2011, moderating price pressure in recent months means that it is no longer a major concern to our near-term consumer outlook. Looking ahead, the consumer-facing sectors in India are showing long-term promise, but a relatively hostile investment climate is likely to keep less-hardy investors at bay in the near future. Reflecting the lack of policy continuity and stability in India, the government recently backtracked on its decision to allow foreign direct investment in its multi-brand retail sector. Given the lack of assurance that the government's proposed policies will be followed through and implemented successfully, this will certainly discourage foreign investors from committing massive sums of capital expenditures in the market.
Headline Industry Forecasts (local currency)
- 2012 food consumption growth = +5.4%; compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 2011-2016 = +6.5%
- 2012 alcoholic drink value sales growth = +13.7%; CAGR to 2016 = +13.4%
- 2012 soft drink value sales growth = +18.2 %; CAGR to 2016 = +16.3%
- 2012 mass grocery retail sales = +18.8%; CAGR to 2016 = +11.9%
Key Company Trends
On-Hold Reform An Unwelcome Signal For Foreign Investors: In a step towards greater market liberalisation, the government announced in late November that it would allow up to 51% foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail. However, this proposal was faced with vehement opposition from both inside and outside the ruling United Progressive Alliance, forcing Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's administration to put on hold its plans to open up its retail market to foreign investors. What is particularly worrying is that this move has sent out a negative message to foreign investors about the lack of stability in the country's policymaking process. As a case in point, UK retailer Tesco has postponed plans to invest INR5bn (US$96mn) to set up wholesale stores in India, ostensibly owing to its concerns pertaining to future retail policy implementation in the country.
