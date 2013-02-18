India Freight Transport Report Q1 2013 - New Market Research Report

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "India Freight Transport Report Q1 2013"
India's state-run major ports continue to be the underperformers in the BRIC country's freight transport infrastructure, with volumes at many facilities struggling to grow. A case in point is the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, India's largest in terms of containers handled, which has seen a decrease in its box throughput as it continues to chase the elusive fourth terminal. We see strong growth potential in the air freight sector, however, as air freight and logistics companies look to capitalise on India's growing pharmaceuticals export market.
Headline Industry Data
¦ 2012/13 Port of Kandla tonnage throughput growth forecast is 16.5% and is projected to average 9.0% a year to 2017/18. ¦ 2012/13 rail freight growth forecast is 5.1% and is projected to average 5.9% to 2017/18. ¦ 2012/13 air freight tonnes growth forecast is 4.8% and is forecast to average 5.8% to 2017/18. ¦ 2012/13 total trade real growth forecast at 4.3%, and to average 8.1% to 2017/18.
Key Industry Trends
Foreign Firms To Lead Air Freight Growth: BMI believes that a new cargo service connecting India with the UK and onwards to the US could offer upside risk to our air freight forecasts should it prove a success and see further services join it. However, the fact that it is a foreign operator rather than a domestic one that is launching the service demonstrates how far Indian airlines have to develop.
Revenue Increase Leads To Forecast Revision: BMI has revised up its 2012 rail freight volume growth forecast for India on the back of strong H1 data from national rail company Indian Railways (IR). The positive results are a ray of light in what is a fairly gloomy outlook for the Indian economy at present, and were achieved following India's slowest rate of growth in a decade. We have maintained that growth in India will pick up again as the investment cycle has bottomed out, and IR's reported growth in rail freight revenues would appear to support this.
JNPT's Fourth Terminal Saga Rumbles On: BMI believes that the ongoing saga over the development of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT)'s fourth terminal is hampering the port's growth in terms of container throughput, and has contributed to the year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in volumes that has been experienced this year. The latest news is that the terminal project may be sliced into two when it seeks bids once again; we are of the view that anything that will help JNPT develop its much-needed extra capacity as quickly as possible will be beneficial for the port. The congestion, coupled with a rates dispute, is causing JNPT to lose business to rival facilities.
