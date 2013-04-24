India Frozen Food (Poultry, Fish-Seafood, Red Meat, Dessert, Snacks and Vegetable) Market, Volume & Forecast to 2017 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- India Frozen Food Sector Analysis



India Frozen Food market is growing with a double digit CAGR for the period of 2013 to 2017. It is expected that India frozen food market is going to double by 2017 from its current market size in 2012. Even in terms of volume consumption India Frozen Food volume is going to be more than double by 2017 from its current market size of 2012.



Frozen Food Market Shares: Frozen Vegetables and Frozen Snacks together contributes more than 65% of market share for the year 2012 and it is expected to increase further to approx 75% by 2017.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166768



Frozen Food Volume Share: Frozen Vegetables and Frozen Snacks together contributes more than 85% volume share for the year 2012 and it is expected to increase further to more than 90% by 2017.



Frozen Food Packet Size Range: Packet size of 301-500 Gram is the most popular range in all the segments. Whereas second most popular range is 0-300 Gram in all the segments expect frozen fish/seafood products.



In order to grab the more and more market share companies are launching new products every quarter and making innovative marketing strategies.



Renub Research study titled “India Frozen Food (Poultry, Fish/Seafood, Red Meat, Dessert, Snacks and Vegetable) Market, Volume & Forecast to 2017” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth India frozen food Market. This 99 page report with 44 Figures and 26 Tables provides information on frozen food market and market share by value & volume, frozen food products segmentation by value and volume, frozen food products segmentations by packet value and volume; with key companies’ strategies in India frozen food market. This report also identifies the key growth drivers and challenges of the industry. Primary research on consumer preferences of various packet sizes of frozen food products captured in this report.



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/india-frozen-food-poultry-fish-seafood-red-meat-dessert-snacks-and-vegetable-market-volume-and-forecast-to-2017



India Frozen Food covered in this report has been studied from following view points:



- Primary Research - Consumer Survey on Preferences of Packet Sizes of Frozen Foods in Indian Market

- India Frozen Food Market Value (2010 – 2012) and Forecast (2013 – 2017)

- India Frozen Food Market Value Share (2010 – 2012) and Forecast (2013 – 2017)

- India Frozen Food Market Volume (2010 – 2012) and Forecast (2013 – 2017)

- India Frozen Food Market Volume Share (2010 – 2012) and Forecast (2013 – 2017)

- By Value - India Frozen Food Product Market Segmentation (Poultry, Fish/Seafood, Red Meat, Dessert, Snacks and Vegetable) for Year (2010 – 2012) and Forecast (2013 – 2017)

- India Frozen Food Market Analysis by Packet Size (0-300 Gram, 301-500 Gram, 500 Gram-1 Kg, More than 1 Kg) for Year (2010 – 2012) and Forecast (2013 – 2017)

- India Frozen Food Market Segmentation Analysis by Packet Size (0-300 Gram, 301-500 Gram, 500 Gram-1 Kg, More than 1 Kg) for Year (2010 – 2012) and Forecast (2013 – 2017)

- By Packet Size Market Value - India Frozen Food Product Segmentation (Meat, Dessert, Fish/Seafood, Snacks and Vegetable) for Year (2010 – 2012) and Forecast (2013 – 2017)

- By Volume - India Frozen Food Product Market Segmentation (Poultry, Fish/Seafood, Red Meat, Dessert, Snacks and Vegetable) for Year (2010 – 2012) and Forecast (2013 – 2017)

- By Packet Size Volume - India Frozen Food Product Market Segmentation (Meat, Fish/Seafood, Dessert, Snacks and Vegetable) for Year (2010 – 2012) and Forecast (2013 – 2017)

- India Frozen Food Volume Analysis by Packet Size (0-300 Gram, 301-500 Gram, 500 Gram-1 Kg, More than 1 Kg) for Year (2010 – 2012) and Forecast (2013 – 2017)

- India Frozen Food Market Segmentation Analysis by Packet Size Volume (0-300 Gram, 301-500 Gram, 500 Gram-1 Kg, More than 1 Kg) for Year (2010 – 2012) and Forecast (2013 – 2017)

- Key Drivers and Challenges of India Frozen Food Market

- Key Companies Strategies in Indian Frozen Food Market



Latest Reports:



Point of Care Testing Market and Forecast to 2016: Global Analysis : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164629



The concept of Point of Care Testing (POCT), also known as bedside, near-patient testing and decentralized testing, relates to tests that are conducted by clinical operators at the site of patient care where immediate medical action is taken on the results. The fact that point of care (POCT) represents a departure from conventional laboratory medicine has created new opportunities in the field of diagnostics industry. Technical advancements over recent years have helped point of care testing (POCT) to grow with double digit CAGR from 2009 to 2011 and evolve into a vital diagnostic tool. It is predicted that point of care testing market will be approximately US$ 25 Billion by 2016.



China Baby Food & Drink Market Analysis and Forecast to 2015 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/133018



China baby food and drinks market has experienced dynamic growth in the last few years, and is expected to continue this trend in future too. It is expected that China baby food & drink market will be more than US$ 15 Billion by 2015. China baby food & drink market consist of retail sales of China baby food and baby drink market; especially infant formula market. In this baby drink market share was nearly 80% of and rest 20% came from baby food products in 2011. It is expected that China baby drink market will grow with a CAGR of 15% for the spanning period of 2012-2015.



In baby food segments: Baby cereals are the largest market, accounting for more than 80% of the markets total value in 2011. It is anticipated that baby cereals market will grow at a CAGR of 14.5% for the spanning period of 2012-2015.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://indiamarketreports.blogspot.com/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/