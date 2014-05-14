Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- The report titled “India Handbag Industry Outlook to 2018 - Premium Segment and Online Retail to Lead the Growth” provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size of the handbag industry in India, market segmentation on the basis of product type (shoulder bags, hobos and totes, clutches and wallets, sling bags and others), utility of bags (casual, office and college handbags), by organizational structure (by organized and unorganized segment), by price (value, popular and premium segment) and by international and domestic brands. The report also entails the market share and company profiles of the major players in the organized segment of handbags. An analysis of the future of handbag market in India is provided on the basis of revenue of the market over next five years.



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Rise in the personal disposable income, increase in the number of working women, widening exposure through internet, development of retailing and specialty stores and growing acceptance of handbags as a lifestyle product have contributed significantly to handbag industry in India. The handbag market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from FY’2013-FY’2018.



The Indian handbag industry has grown at a rapid pace over the years. It has been majorly dominated by unorganized segment contributing ~% in the overall market in FY’2013. Da Milano and Hidesign are the leaders in the organized market with significant contribution in the revenue. The handbag market has been further categorized into casual, college and office bags with a maximum contribution of ~% by casual bags in FY’2013 in overall handbag market. The market has been segmented further on the basis of price by value, popular and premium segments with a highest contribution of ~% by value segment in FY’2013. On the basis of product type, handbag market has been segmented into shoulder bags, hobos and totes, clutches and wallets, sling bags and others. In India, shoulder bags, hobos and totes together contributed ~% to market revenue in FY’2013. Whereas revenue generated by the wallets and clutches in the overall handbag market was INR ~ million in FY’2008 which increased to INR ~ million in FY’2013, marking a CAGR of 8.3% during the period. Sling bags and cross body bags are other types of handbags and contributed ~% to the market revenue in FY’2013.



Da Milano is the largest contributor in the overall industry as well as in the organized handbag market in India with a market share of ~% in FY’2013 respectively, followed by Hidesign with a contribution of ~% in FY’2013 in the organized segment.



Online handbag sales have showcased an increasing trend by growing at a CAGR of 43.1% from FY’2008-FY’2013. An increase in the growth of e-commerce with the facilities of online shopping is also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of organized market in the coming five years.



Key Topics Covered in the Report:



- The market size of the Indian Handbag Industry, FY’2008-FY’2013

- Market segmentation of Indian Handbag Industry by product type, FY’2008-FY’2013

- Market Segmentation of Indian Handbag Industry by utility (casual, college and office), FY’2008-FY’2013

- Market Segmentation of Indian Handbag Industry by Price, FY’2008-FY’2013.

- Market segmentation of Indian Handbag Industry by Organizational Structure, FY’2013

- Market segmentation of Indian Handbag Industry by International and Domestic brands, FY’2013

- Market Size of Indian Luxury Handbag Industry, FY’2008-FY’2013.

- Market Share of major players in the Indian Luxury Handbag Industry, FY’2013

- Market Size of Indian Online Handbag Industry, FY’2008-FY’2013.

- Market Segmentation of Indian Online handbag industry by Product type and Price Range, FY’2008-FY’2013.

- Market Share of leading players in the Indian Handbag Industry, FY’2008-FY’2013

- Market Share of major players in the Indian online handbag industry, FY’2013

- Trends and Developments in the Indian handbag industry

- Company profiles of major players in the handbag market of India

- Future outlook and projections on the basis of revenue and by organizational structure, price and utility in Indian handbag market, FY’2013-FY’2018



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Table of Content



1.India Handbag Market Introduction



2.India Handbag Market Size, FY’2008 – FY’2013

2.1.By Value, FY’2008 – FY’2013

2.2.By Volume, FY’2008 – FY’2013



3.India Handbag Market Segmentation

3.1.By Product Categories, FY’2008 – FY’2013

3.2.By Utility of Bags, FY’2008-FY’2013

3.3.By Price Range, FY’2013

3.3.1.India Value Segment Handbags Market Size, FY’2008-FY’2013

3.3.2.India Popular Segment Handbags Market, FY’2008-FY’2013

3.3.3.India Premium Segment Handbags Market Size, FY’2008-FY’2013

3.4.By Organizational Structure, FY’2013

3.5.By International and Domestic Brands, FY’2013

3.6.By Material of Handbags



4.India Luxury Handbag Market Overview

4.1.Market Share of Major Players in India Luxury Handbag Market

4.2.Competitive Landscape of Major Players in India Luxury Handbag Market

4.3.Trends and Developments in India Luxury Handbag Market

4.3.1.Factors Governing Growth

India Becoming A Rising Destination For Luxury Brands

Global Brands Target India

Gifting Tradition Drives Appeal of Luxury Goods

Value Sales Moving To Tier-2 and 3 Cities

Internet Retailing Emerges as a Sales Channel

Bright Outlook for Forecast Period

4.3.2.Luxury Handbags for Men

4.3.3.Counterfeit Markets

Overview

Reasons for the Growth of Counterfeit Markets

Concern for Luxury Brands

4.3.4.Effect of Economic Recession



5.India Online Handbag Market Introduction and Size, FY’2008-FY’2013

5.1.India Online Handbag Market Segmentation, FY’2013

5.1.1.By Price Range, FY’2013

5.1.2.By Product Categories, FY’2013

5.2.Market Share of Major Players in Online Handbag Market in India, FY’2013

5.3.Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Online Handbag Market in India

5.3.1.Price Analysis of handbags Offered By Major Online Players

5.3.2.Product Mix Analysis of Handbags Offered By Major Online Players

5.4.India Online Handbag Market Future Outlook and Projections, FY’2014-FY’2018



6.Export and Import Scenario of Handbags in India, FY’2008-FY’2013

6.1.Export of Handbags in India, FY’2008-FY’2013

6.2.Import of Handbags in India, FY’2008-FY’2013



7.Target Audience and Customers’ Profile of Handbags in India



8.Trends and Developments in Handbags Market in India



9.Government Regulations in Handbag Market in India

Implementation of ISO 14000 in Handbags Manufacturing in India

Incentivization of Foreign Direct Investment



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10.SWOT Analysis of Handbag Market in India



11.Market Share of Major Brands in India Handbag Market, FY’2013



12.Company Profile of Major Players in Handbag Market in India

12.1.Hidesign

12.1.1.Company Overview

12.1.2.Business Strategies

12.1.3.Product Portfolio

12.1.4.Financial Performance

12.2.Lavie

12.2.1.Company Overview

12.2.2.Business Strategies

12.2.3 Product Offerings

12.2.4Financial Performance

12.3.Caprese

12.3.1.Company Overview

12.3.2.Business Strategies

12.3.3.Product Portfolio

12.3.4.Financial Performance

12.4.Baggit

12.4.1.Company Overview

12.4.2 Business Strategies

12.4.3 Product Portfolio

12.4.4 Financial Performance

12.5.Da Milano

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2Business Strategies

12.5.3 Product Portfolio

12.5.4 Financial Performance



13.India Handbag Market Future Outlook And Projections, FY’2014-FY’2018

13.1By Organizational Structure, FY’2014-FY’2018

13.2By Price Range (Value, Popular and Premium Segment), FY’2014-FY’2018

13.3By Utility, FY’2014-FY’2018

13.4 Potential for Foreign Companies in India

13.5 Expansion Plans of Companies

13.6 Cause And Effect Relationship Between Dependent and Independent Factors Prevailing in Handbag Industry in India



14. Macroeconomic and Industry Factors

14.1Personal Disposable Income in India, FY’2008 – FY’2018

14.2Demographic Distribution of Population in India, FY’2008 – FY’2018

14.3Internet Users in India, FY’ 2008 – FY’2018

14.4India Retail Market Size, 2008-2018



15.Appendix



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