India Is Projected to Be the Fastest-Growing Country-Level Market for Controlled-Release Fertilizers During the Forecast Period

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- The controlled-release fertilizers market is projected to reach a value of USD 2.12 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.29% from 2017 to 2022. The global market has been driven by the successful implementation of practices for sustainable agriculture, supportive regulations to encourage the research and production processes, and the rise in environmental concerns associated with nutrient loss, leaching, and runoffs across the globe. This has promoted the growth of the market in China, India, Australia, New Zealand, and Argentina.



Growth in investments in R&D capabilities of the key players for the development of coated fertilizers, along with the increased expenditure in identifying controlled-release fertilizers through cost-effective coatings, is expected to change the business landscape in the next five years. There is a high scope of development in the application of controlled-release fertilizers in precision farming practices.



Based on crop type, the cereals & grains segment accounted for the largest share in 2016. This is attributed to the significant rise in fertilizer usage on crops such as corn, wheat, and rice in the US, China, and Japan and increase in the use of coated fertilizers for cereals in these countries.



On the basis of type, the coated & encapsulated fertilizers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. On a global level, the market for coated & encapsulated fertilizers is expected to witness effective growth, which in turn offers more opportunities for the manufacturers during the forecast period. The coated & encapsulated fertilizers segment, (specifically polymer-coated fertilizers) is projected to show the highest growth trend owing to the increase in adoption of such fertilizers for high value crops. Developments are being studied upon to incorporate precision farming practices by clubbing nanotechnology with controlled-release technology.



On the basis of application method, the fertigation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the controlled-release fertilizers market from 2017 to 2022. This method is suited for the uniform application of fertilizers and is increasingly adopted by farmers, owing to the benefits associated with fertigation such as reduced labor input, controlled application, and its higher rate of application.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for controlled-release fertilizers between 2017 and 2022. Asia Pacific is a key market for controlled-release fertilizers as the region's economy is heavily dependent on agricultural outputs and the trade of agricultural commodities. Trade barriers are hence expected to cause a widening trade scarcity, which is a serious issue for Asian trade blocs. To improve agricultural trade, there is an increased necessity to maintain the yield and hence there has been an increasing focus on controlled-release fertilizers to maximize the yield of crops such as cereals, fruits, and vegetables. Key players focus on research & development to innovate products conforming to regulations, which form the basis for the demand for controlled-release fertilizers in markets such as Europe, South America, and Asia Pacific.



