Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of India IVF Treatment Market Outlook 2018 market report to its offering

India has a large population of 1.22 Billion people and infertility in the country is rising at a rapid rate (about 30 Million couples suffer from infertility). Infertility or the inability to have children refers to a range of disorders some of which affect the male, and some the female, and contribute to childlessness in a couple. There is also something called unexplained infertility, where doctors are unable to provide a medical explanation for the couples inability to conceive.



In India, approximately 15%-20% of married couple s in their fertile age group, suffer from infertility and it is on the increase because of urbanization, pollution, chemical exposure, stress, competitive work environment, fast-paced lifestyles, late settlement in life, more women opting to work, increased incidence of diabetes, pelvic inflammatory diseases, etc.Today, arrays of treatment options to treat infertility are readily available in India. These include medications for ovulation induction; endoscopic surgery to correct anatomical problems; and the assisted reproductive technologies, including IUI, IVF, and ICSI (intra cytoplasmic sperm injection).



India has become one of the favored destinations for infertility treatments such as IVF due to several factors including its medical expertise, state-of-the-art technology (which is at par with the best in the world), and a cost-effective health care system.



India IVF Treatment Market Outlook 2018 report by KuicK Research gives comprehensive insight on following aspects related to booming IVF treatment market in India:



Market Overview

IVF Treatment Market Potential

Total Fertility Rate Profile

Emerging Trends

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill 2010

Competitive Landscape



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/156539/india-ivf-treatment-market-outlook-2018-.html

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