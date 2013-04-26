India Laboratory Information Management System Market Trends 2013 : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- The Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) forms a niche market segment in India presently. The growing systemization of laboratories will gradually steer forth the market. The simultaneous rapid development of Indian healthcare sector that is seeing rise in number of various types of laboratories will propel the future of LIMS adoption in Indian healthcare sector as well.



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=166384&type=S



The report begins with macro economic indicators whereby the basic economic indicators have been depicted.The introduction section provides a broad overview of Indian healthcare sector and how IT adoption in healthcare is having a valued impact on performance of the sector. The report progresses to describe the sectors where LIMS has applications along with the benefits of the software. The section also describes the historical development pathway of LIMS.



The next section highlights the value wise market size and growth of LIMS software and also the adoption of LIMS specifically in the Indian healthcare sector.The report then describes the LIMS structure encapsulating common modules and the step wise workflow of the LIMS from requisition to information deliver and LIMS in terms of application. In the next section, the distribution channel has been elaborated from designing of software to final installation of software.



The report then focuses on the healthcare applications of LIMS with description of methodical solutions LIMS provides in life sciences, pharmaceutical and biotechnology and in contract service laboratories.



The next section elaborates the drivers and challenges that the market is currently facing. Drivers include growing clinical laboratories, growing pharmaceutical industry, growing clinical trials market, rising biotechnology industry and factor such as significance laid on laboratory accreditation. Challenges in the market include disparity in ‘quality’ standards and high cost of installation.



Though the LIMS market is still in a nascent stage, yet the software developers are trying to make the software user friendly and cost effective for which it has come up with the concept of LIMS on Cloud.The competitive landscape section begins with the Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, illustrating the competitive rivalry, bargaining power of suppliers and buyers and threat of new entrants and substitutes.



The section includes competitive benchmarking of the top players operating in the Indian LIMS market. The report also features brief profiles of major domestic and foreign players in the market and a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance along with the key financial ratios, business highlights, their product portfolio and SWOT analysis, thus providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.



Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.researchmoz.us/laboratory-information-management-system-market-in-india-2013-report.html



The final section of the report contains strategic recommendations which will be instrumental for the companies to garner a larger market share in the Indian market.



Related Reports:



'Indolent Lymphoma - Pipeline Review, H1 2013'(http://www.researchmoz.us/indolent-lymphoma-pipeline-review-h1-2013-report.html), provides an overview of the indications therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Indolent Lymphoma, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Indolent Lymphoma. Indolent Lymphoma - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Directs proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Directs team.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

http://www.researchmoz.us/