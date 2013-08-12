India Metals Report Q3 2013 - New Market Study Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "India Metals Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Growing Affluence To Drive Consumption
BMI View: We expect India to become a major consumer of metals over the coming years as the government makes pertinent efforts to remove bottlenecks that are delaying infrastructure projects in the country. Furthermore, the growing affluence of Indian consumers will spur spending on housing and white goods, making India the key driver in steel demand after China in the years ahead.
We expect India to become a major consumer of metals over the coming years as the government makes pertinent efforts to remove bottlenecks that are delaying infrastructure projects in the country. The growing affluence of Indian consumers will spur spending on housing and white goods, making India the key driver in steel demand after China in the years ahead. Although the ongoing ban on iron ore mining in Goa and Karnataka will affect domestic steelmakers by constricting raw materials supply, we believe this is unlikely to have a considerable impact on steel production. We expect an increasing number of Indian steel companies to import iron ore from countries such as Australia and China, where a large number of iron ore projects are expected to come on stream in H213.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
We expect the majority of aluminium production growth to come from Vedanta, which is currently working to expand its aluminium smelting capacity from 1.6mntpa (million tonnes per annum) to 2.5mntpa by 2013. Although production growth will slow, we believe aluminium output will continue to be supported by a string of new projects on the horizon.
In terms of refined zinc, we expect production in India to head towards a period of slowing growth over our forecast period. In contrast, the increasing use of galvanized steel amid growth in the construction sector will drive zinc consumption higher, increasing at an annual average rate of 6.4%.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United States Metals Report Q3 2013
- China Metals Report Q3 2013
- Japan Metals Report Q3 2013
- South Africa Metals Report Q3 2013
- South Korea Metals Report Q3 2013
- Belgium Metals Report Q3 2013
- Romania Metals Report Q3 2013
- Sweden Metals Report Q3 2013
- Australia Metals Report Q3 2013
- Czech Republic Metals Report Q3 2013