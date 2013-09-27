India Mobile Gaming Market to Witness Robust Growth

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- India mobile gaming market is growing tremendously over the past few years, owing to rising penetration of smartphones and availability of high speed networks like 3G and 4G services in the country. The market is propelling on the back of increasing number of mobile subscribers, and growing market of tablets. In addition, the mobile gaming industry is strongly supported by animation industry and outsourcing industry. Therefore, considering the above factors, it is projected that the India mobile gaming market will grow at a CAGR of around 24% during the forecast period 2013-2017.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report “Indian Mobile Gaming Market Forecast to 2017” by RNCOS spread over 90 pages provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the current status and future growth prospects of the mobile gaming market in the country. Our research includes study of mobile gaming industry structure including mobile phone manufacturers , mobile network operators, mobile subscribers, smartphone users by operating system and mobile game developers. Besides that, the report exhibits the emerging trends in country which are boosting the mobile gaming market in the country. Additionally, the report also includes analysis of opportunities areas of the market along with business model & strategies. Other than that, to provide a comprehensive knowledge, the research also includes the mobile gaming outlook to 2017 including mobile gaming industry by consumer end and service end.



Further, through the section of key players, we have tried to provide the insight of current market scenario and existing competition to our customers. Additionally, we have also covered the key developments of these players in the country. In all, the report presents a comprehensive look at the sector’s past, present, and future scenario.



Some of the report’s key highlights include:



- Freemium model is the future of Indian mobile gaming industry

- Rising focus on Bollywood games

- Growing 3G subscribers base propelling the market

- Increasing shipments of smartphones boosting the market

- Cloud gaming – The new buzz word



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM618.htm



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- Booming Mobile Gaming Market in India (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM460.htm)

- Global Mobile TV Forecast to 2013 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM194.htm)

- Indian MVAS Market Forecast to 2014 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM327.htm)

- Booming Rural Mobile Market in India (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM306.htm)



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About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.