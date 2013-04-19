India Mosquito Nets Market Outlook to FY'2014 - Government Initiatives Towards Universal Population Coverage Through LLINs - MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- The report titled “India Mosquito Nets Market Outlook to FY’2014 - Government Initiatives towards Universal Population Coverage through LLINs” provides a comprehensive analysis of the various aspects such as market size, segmentation by product and geography of mosquito bed nets, free distribution of LLINs by the Government in India, market competition in terms of both domestic and foreign LLIN manufacturers.



Mosquito nets are commonly referred to as mosquito bed nets which are usually used amongst the households to safeguard oneself and the family from mosquito bite and are considered as a preventive measure against malaria transmission. Mosquito nets in the recent years also have been developed for window and doors especially made up of steel, aluminum and thick unbreakable fiber.



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/india-mosquito-nets-market-outlook-to-fy2014-government-initiatives-towards-universal-population-coverage-through-llins



In FY’2012, around ~% of the total mosquito nets produced were constructed out of HDPE and Polyester material. In order to manufacture one nylon mosquito net on an average, around 10 meters of nylon net or nylon net weigh ~ meters are used. In FY’2012, ~ million mosquito nets were consumed in India as compared to ~ million mosquito nets in FY’2011. Although there was a production of ~ million and ~ million mosquito nets respectively in FY’2011 and FY’2012 in India, but the available quantity of mosquito nets for domestic consumption after exports fell short of the demand. The domestic sales of mosquito bed nets in the country inclined by ~% to USD ~ million in FY’2012 as compared to USD ~ million in FY’2011. Around ~% of the mosquito bed nets have been sold through retailers and wholesalers and other formats of private sector channels in FY’2012. Almost ~% of the total mosquito bed nets sold in India commercially comprises of untreated mosquito bed nets.



The government majorly sources its LLINs from the donation or funds granted by Global Fund and then supply it to the project areas or districts under the high risk states. The states also procures LLINs from major manufacturers of WHOPES recommended LLINs such as Vestergaard Frandsen, Sumitomo Chemicals, BASF, Yorkool, of which majority of LLINs are procured from Vestergaard Frandsen, Sumitomo Chemicals. In FY’2012, ~ million long lasting insecticidal nets were distributed in India which was 194% more than ~ million freely distributed LLINs in the country in the country in FY’2011. In FY’2012 as a malaria prevention programme, World Vision disbursed around 1 million LLINs in the country, followed by ~ LLINs by His nets. Almost ~% of the total mosquito nets imports were from Vietnam Soc republic in FY’2012.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166559



Additionally, there are around ~ small scale and ~ micro industries engaged in the production of mosquito bed nets in India, wherein around ~% are based out in Tamil Nadu, ~%-~% in Amritsar and ~%-~% in Gujarat and remaining in other states such as Maharashtra and several others. Domestic sales of treated mosquito bed nets will continue to be negligible considering the fact that majority of the mosquito bed nets are consumed by households in the rural areas, where the household allocated budget on mosquito nets are limited.



In India, VKA Polymers Private Ltd and Shobikaa Impex Private Ltd are the major companies those have gained the WHOPES interim recommendation and licensed to export their LLIN mosquito brand from India. In FY’2012, VKA Polymers Private Ltd had a share of around ~% of the overall LLIN exports from India and Shobikaa Impex held approximately ~% of the overall export revenue of LLINs from India in FY’2012.



KEY TOPICS COVERED IN THE REPORT



The market size of Mosquito Nets Market in India.

The market segmentation of the Mosquito nets market in India by nets, type of fabric used, by treated and untreated mosquito nets and by states

Total free Distribution of LLINs in India

Free Distribution in India by donor finding

Government policies and programs to scale up LLIN distribution in India

Competitive landscape of the WHOPES recommended manufacturers of LLINs in India by both foreign and domestic companies.

Future outlook and projections of Domestic Mosquito bed nets market in India

Future outlook and projections for government distribution of LLINs by Donor funding in India



Latest Reports:



The US Video Game Industry Outlook to 2017 - Transition from Console to Online and Mobile Gaming : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166553



The report titled “The US Video Game Industry Outlook to 2017 – Transition from Console to Online and Mobile Gaming” provides a comprehensive analysis of the various aspects such as market size of the US video game industry, video game hardware market, video game software market, online games market and mobile games market. The report also covers the market shares of major hardware manufacturers in the US as well as the revenues of major players in the software development space.



Video game industry in the US, which is hugely driven by retail sales of software and hardware, registered revenues of USD ~ million in CY’2012. Even so with the advent of new video game players in the industry, the revenues decreased by 11.7% compared to CY’2011 where the total revenues was USD ~ million. Each segment in the video game industry is subject to a gamut of different factors such as price cuts and number of units sold that play an important role in determining their respective revenues. The video game industry in the US has grown at a CAGR of 8.5% from USD 13,300 million in CY’2006 to USD ~ million in CY’2012.



China Athletic Apparel and Footwear Industry Outlook to 2017 - Future Growth Led by Strong Positioning of Global Brands : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166554



The report titled “China Athletic Apparel and Footwear Industry Outlook to 2017- Future Growth Led by Strong Positioning of Global Brands” provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size of the China athletic apparel and footwear industry, market segmentation of athletic apparel and footwear by gender and various categories of athletic footwear by contribution. The report also entails the market share of major international and domestic players in athletic apparel market in China and athletic footwear market. The report also provides the segmentation by indoor athletic wear market along with major trends and developments of the industry in China. An analysis of the future of China athletic apparel and footwear industry is provided on the basis of revenue of the market over next five years.



The China sportswear market during the early 2000s has achieved several milestones due to an increase in the demand for casual and comfortable sportswear influenced by the burgeoning population and higher disposable income of the middle and higher income group. China has witnessed a range of activities in the textile and clothing industry value chain over the last few years. It exports products ranging from raw materials, fibre, and fabrics and ready to wear outfits and is also engaged in purchasing cotton, wool, yarn and fabric and textile machinery.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/