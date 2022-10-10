NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "India Namkeen Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the India Namkeen market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Punjabi Chandu Halwai (India), Haldiram's (India), Confectionery Manufacturers (India), MKS Foods (India), Anamika (India), PepsiCo India Holding Pvt. Ltd. (India), Parle Products Private Limited (India), Kaleva India (India), ITC (India), Bikanervala Foods Private Ltd. (India).



As India, the food processing industry is seeing strong growth in the future. In the current market condition, the processing levels of the snacks industry cover a huge market ratio, the market is seeing the strong potential in the form of homemade namkeens, regional-based namkeens. Processing levels of namkeen food in India are presently at 23%. Thus, presenting significant opportunities for Processing food in namkeen is carried out mostly for exports. Also, there is a growing demand for processed and packaged namkeen products in the Indian market.



by Type (Khaara, Farsan, Chivda, Sav, Bhujiya), Distribution Channels (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online Stores, Offline Retail Stores, Other Convenience Stores), Packaging (Plastic Pouch, Glass Jar, Cartoons, Others), Product (Salty Namkeen, Sweet Namkeen)



Market Drivers:

Rapid Penetration Of B&M Selling Formats Such as Hypermarket, Supermarket Across Indiaâ€™s Metro Cities

High Growth in Storage Infrastructure in India

The Emergence of E-Commerce, The Food Retail Segment in India



Market Trends:

Advancement in Packaging for Increased Product Life and Product Differentiation

Technology Development in the Food Processing Industry



Opportunities:

Development in the Indian Food Regulatory Ecosystem



