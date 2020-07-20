Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global India Namkeen Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Punjabi Chandu Halwai (India), Haldiram's (India), Confectionery Manufacturers (India), MKS Foods (India), Anamika (India), PepsiCo India Holding Pvt. Ltd. (India), Parle Products Private Limited (India), Kaleva India (India), ITC (India) and Bikanervala Foods Private Ltd. (India).



As India, the food processing industry is seeing strong growth in the future. In the current market condition, the processing levels of the snacks industry cover a huge market ratio, the market is seeing the strong potential in the form of homemade namkeens, regional-based namkeens. Processing levels of namkeen food in India are presently at 23%. Thus, presenting significant opportunities for Processing food in namkeen is carried out mostly for exports. Also, there is a growing demand for processed and packaged namkeen products in the Indian market.



Current Scenario Analysis Covered in the Study Analysis



Key Strategic Developments in Global India Namkeen Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global India Namkeen Market

The report highlights Global India Namkeen market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Global India Namkeen Market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Additionally, Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues. Global India NamkeenMarket is accessible to readers in a logical, wise format. Driving and restraining factors are listed in this study report to help you understand the positive and negative aspects in front of your business.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The Global India Namkeensegments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Khaara, Farsan, Chivda, Sav, Chips, Bhujiya), Distribution Channels (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online Stores, Offline Retail Stores, Other Convenience Stores), Packaging (Plastic Pouch, Glass Jar, Cartoons, Others)



Market Drivers

- The Emergence of E-Commerce, The Food Retail Segment in India

- High Growth in Storage Infrastructure in India

Market Trend

- Technology Development in the Food Processing Industry

- Advancement in Packaging for Increased Product Life and Product Differentiation

Restraints

- Fluctuation in Cost of Raw Materials

Opportunities

- Development in the Indian Food Regulatory Ecosystem

Challenges

- Limited Storage Infrastructure



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Objectives of the Study

- To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global India NamkeenMarket On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

- To estimate the size of the Global India NamkeenMarket in terms of value.

- To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global India NamkeenMarket, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

- To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global India NamkeenMarket and various regions.

- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global India NamkeenMarket.

- To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies

