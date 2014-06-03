India NIPT - a Price Sensitive Market Brimming with Immense Opportunities

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- As per the new research report by RNCOS, “Emerging Indian NIPT Market”, a US$ 400 Million potential market for non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market in India is brimming with opportunities and waiting to be explored. However, India is a price sensitive market. It would be very difficult for players to pitch a test with a price tag of more than US$ 1,000, which they would have to if they follow the global trend of flying the sample back to base laboratory. Such a model would, however favor BGI and Berry Genomics, who due to their geographical proximity, can enjoy lower freight charges.



The report provides depiction of macro-economic factors and healthcare infrastructure relevant in context to NIPT. Our study reveals that in India NIPT will be eagerly adopted by the booming IVF clinics who are witnessing a huge spurge in fertility tourism. Also, India is a home of rapidly expanding network of pathology labs. In order to differentiate themselves from competition, organized players in the Indian diagnostic services market are looking forward for adopting new tests like NIPT.



The report also includes the findings from RNCOS survey “Gynaecologists survey to assess the potential for NIPT in India”. The survey was done between September-December 2013 with around 100 leading gynaecologists in India. The key findings reveal that currently the awareness level for NIPT is very low in India. But when made aware about the benefits of NIPT, all gynaecologists agreed that if launched tactfully, such a technology has a tremendous scope to revolutionize the prenatal diagnosis scenario in India.



Insights from analysts will prove to be invaluable for NIPT players looking forward to entering the Indian market. Analysts have prudently analyzed various factors to critically evaluate various possible business models and device apt marketing strategies. The report is a must buy for all players interested in the highly lucrative Indian NIPT market.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM658.htm



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About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.