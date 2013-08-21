Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of India Oil and Gas Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

The end of Q2 2013 marked a turn in India's gas market. With the government approving the

gas pricing formula proposed by the Rangajaran Committee, we now expect higher production and

exploration activities in the country. Reliance Industries already announced new investments to ramp-up

production from its KG-D6 field by 2020. Increases in gas prices will also curb consumption, reducing

future risks of energy shortages that we have highlighted previously. This positive development for the

upstream sector may not be fully supported, however, as it threatens to impair the power and agricultural

sectors. India's unconventional potential remains large as the EIA reviewed upward its shale gas estimate

to 2.7trillion cubic metres.

The main trends and developments we highlight for the Indian oil and gas sector are:

? The Rangajaran Committee's recommendation to raise gas prices from US$4.2 to US$8.4 per mnBTU

was approved by India's Prime Minister late June 2013. This will apply retroactively to production

sharing contracts (PSCs) that are already signed from April 1 2014, incentivising companies to increase

gas production. It is particularly relevant to RIL which failed to maintain production at the KG-D6 block

as geological complications increased the breakeven price of output.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/139693/india-oil-and-gas-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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