India Oil & Gas Report Q1 2013: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- BMI View: A cloud of disappointment is hanging over the Reliance-operated KG-D6 gas block in terms of both reserves and production. The government is clearly concerned and the field partners, now including BP, are being forced to overhaul investment plans and strategy. India remains confronted by a major gas dilemma, with soaring demand pointing to increased imports, but onshore (CBM and shale) and offshore resource potential still suggesting scope for dramatically higher domestic supply.
