Global India Online Gifting Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, player's market shares, and strategies that are key in the market.



Major Players in This Report Include,

IGP.com (India), Ferns N Petals (India), GiftingBazar.com (India), ExcitingLives.com (India), Giftsvilla (India), AskMyGift (India), Giftxoxo (India), Sweets N Petals (India), BigSmall (India), Wedtree (India).



India's online gifting market is escalated to a whole new level while simultaneously increasing people's expectations. Surging economic growth, rising disposable incomes, aspirations, the idea of long-distance/overseas gifting and exposure are the major factors driving the market growth in India. Evolution and advancement in digital technologies, application of AI-driven technologies, and machine learning will further drive the market growth during the forecast period.



On 18th January 2022, Sweets N Petals empowers its customers with the best inaugural offers as well as complete gifting ranges. The online gifting website offers all its customers up to 25% inaugural discount offers, some additional discount offers on completing payment within a stipulated time, and many more attractions. Furthermore, the website is currently offering the lowest price guarantee or match the price offer and also the lowest delivery charges in the industry. Sweets N Petals also offers a completely safe delivery experience through a rigorous well-sanitized process, combined with some other safety steps like temperature check of their employees, compulsion of wearing gloves and masks, and maintaining safe distances through contactless delivery.



Market Drivers

- A Large Number of Indian Customers are technically adept and Prefer to Receive Services that are both Convenient and Economically Viable

- Growing Market of E-Commerce in India



Market Trend

- Increasing Online Digital Transformation, Increasing Internet Services, and Smartphone Penetration

- Increasing Trend in Online Gifting Industry in India



Opportunities

- Change in Gifts and Gifting Styles are Subject to a Continuous Chain of Changes Every Decade and it is the Online Gifting Industry that will pounce on this Opportunity



Challenges

- Growing Competitors in the India Online Gifting Market



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global India Online Gifting market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period.



The India Online Gifting market study is being classified by Type (Flowers, Cakes, Plants, Others), Application (Festive, Personal, Corporate)



Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market.



