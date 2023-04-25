NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "India Online Gifting Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the India Online Gifting market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

IGP.com (India), Ferns N Petals (India), GiftingBazar.com (India), ExcitingLives.com (India), Giftsvilla (India), AskMyGift (India), Giftxoxo (India), Sweets N Petals (India), BigSmall (India), Wedtree (India).



Scope of the Report of India Online Gifting:

India's online gifting market is escalated to a whole new level while simultaneously increasing people's expectations. Surging economic growth, rising disposable incomes, aspirations, the idea of long-distance/overseas gifting and exposure are the major factors driving the market growth in India. Evolution and advancement in digital technologies, application of AI-driven technologies, and machine learning will further drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Opportunities:

Change in Gifts and Gifting Styles are Subject to a Continuous Chain of Changes Every Decade and it is the Online Gifting Industry that will pounce on this Opportunity



Market Trends:

Increasing Online Digital Transformation, Increasing Internet Services, and Smartphone Penetration

Change in Personal Buying Behaviours and Increasing Purchasing Power of the Millennials



Challenges:

Growing Competitors in the India Online Gifting Market



Market Drivers:

A Large Number of Indian Customers are technically adept and Prefer to Receive Services that are both Convenient and Economically Viable

Growing Market of E-Commerce in India



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Flowers, Cakes, Plants, Others), Application (Festive, Personal, Corporate)



