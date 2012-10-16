India Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- India Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others provides key market data on the India Orthopedic Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within twelve market categories - Trauma Fixation, Knee Reconstruction, Hip Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Arthroscopy, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Orthobiologics, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Other Joint Reconstruction, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Tools and Orthopedic Prosthetics. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Orthopedic Devices market categories - Trauma Fixation, Knee Reconstruction, Hip Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Arthroscopy, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Orthobiologics, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Other Joint Reconstruction, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Tools and Orthopedic Prosthetics.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within twelve market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the twelve market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the India Orthopedic Devices market.
- Key players covered include DePuy, Inc, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Synthes, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Medtronic, Inc. and others.
Reasons to buy
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the India Orthopedic Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned
DePuy, Inc. Zimmer Holdings, Inc. Stryker Corporation Synthes, Inc. Smith & Nephew Plc Medtronic, Inc. Sushrut Surgicals Private Limited Biomet, Inc. Globus Medical, Inc. S. H. PITKAR ORTHOTOOLS PVT. LTD. Genzyme Corporation BSN medical GmbH INOR Orthopaedics Arthrex, Inc. ArthroCare Corporation CONMED Corporation KLS Martin, L.P. Trimox Orthofix International N.V. Vissco Rehabilitation Aids Pvt. Ltd Baxter International Inc. Wright Medical Group, Inc. Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd. DJO Finance LLC MGRM MEDICARE LTD. Endolite B. Braun Medical Inc. Ossur hf. Tornier N.V. NuVasive, Inc. Ohio Willow Wood Touch Bionics Limited Small Bone Innovations, Inc.
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/90399/india-orthopedic-devices-market-outlook-to-2018-arthroscopy-cranio-maxillofacial-fixation-cmf-hip-reconstruction-knee-reconstruction-spinal-surgery-orthobiologics-trauma-fixation-and-others.html