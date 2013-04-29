India OSS-BSS Software Market Trends 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- OSS-BSS Software market in India to grow at a CAGR of 16.49 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of convergent billing systems. The OSS-BSS Software market in India has also been witnessing the increasing demand for customized OSS-BSS software. However, the difficulty in integration of OSS-BSS software with existing telecom systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the OSS-BSS Software market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the OSS-BSS Software market in India market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Amdocs Ltd., Comverse Technology Inc., CSG Systems International Inc., Elitecore Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Ericsson (LM) Tel-Sp Adr.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Comptel Communication Oy., IBM Corp., Nokia Siemens Networks BV, Oracle Corp., Subex Ltd., and Tech-Mahindra Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



