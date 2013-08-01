Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of India Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

Despite slowing growth in the Indian pharmaceutical market in the first four months of 2013,

top domestic firms continued to see strong double-digit growth in the latest quarter, outperforming

multinational pharmaceutical firms. We maintain that the Indian government's cost concerns will continue

to hinder revenue growth for multinational pharmaceutical firms, benefiting the domestic industry. In

foreign markets, Indian pharmaceutical firms will have to be more vigilant with manufacturing practices or

risk suffering losses due to drug recalls.

Headline Expenditure Projections

Pharmaceuticals: INR840bn (US$15.7bn) in 2012 to INR926.1bn (US$17.0bn) in 2013; +10.3% in local

currency terms and +8.3% in US dollar terms. Forecast slightly downgraded from Q213 due to slower

growth in the first four months of 2013.



