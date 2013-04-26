India Potential of Green Energy Equipment Market 2013 to 2017 : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Green energy generation is one of the high priority industry segments that has caught the imagination of economists and policy makers in recent times the world over. Fraught by burning issues like depleting fossil fuel reserves, burgeoning populations leading to spiraling demand and energy crisis, and increasing pollution, countries across the globe have been compelled to look at the option of optimum green energy generation. As a result, the green energy generation equipment market has seen steady growth in the past five years.



In line with global trends, India too has taken steady steps towards the development of its green energy generation equipment industry. The Indian market is quite diversified, as it produces both high- and low-end technology products. The boiler, turbine and generator segment forms the major portion of the equipment manufacturing industry. The country has also made significant progress in photovoltaic cell production, due to government initiatives like the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission (JNNSM), which has set a target of 20 GW of installed capacity by 2022. Foreign players have evinced an interest in not only supplying to the Indian market, but have also started to consider India as an ‘emerging manufacturing hub’ due to government support, cheap labor and easy availability of raw materials.



Our report is a thorough study and analysis of the Indian green energy generation equipment industry - its current status and future scope. It defines the possible opportunities and scope of development in this segment. We analyze in detail the current government initiatives, regulatory norms, policies, growth drivers and recent trends in this sector and the impact they are having on the industry. The report also briefly discusses the broad global environment of the green energy segment. Interesting topics like domestic and international investments, recent trends and import export scenario have been included in the report. To sum up, this report provides an overall picture of the green energy generation equipment segment in India and its future prospects.



This report is an assessment of the Indian Green Energy Generation Equipment

market, within the context of the global industry, and the opportunities and

challenges it presents. It analyses the diverse segments of the industry and the

dynamics that propel it. The investments, competition, infrastructure and regulatory

policies that govern the sector are also examined in the report.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT



Global and Indian Overview of the Green Energy Generation Equipment Segment

Current Status of the Segment

Market segmentation

Investments and Trends

Outlook



KEY FEATURES DISCUSSED



Current Industry Overview - India

Import – Export Scenario

Investments in India’s Green Energy Equipment Generation Market

Industry Infrastructure

Industry Forecast of Various Equipment

Regulatory Framework

Profile of Key Indian Players



BENEFICIARIES OF THE REPORT



Companies in the Energy Generation and Equipment Sectors

Educational Institutes and Energy Research Centers

Business Research, KPOs and Consulting Companies

Government and Policy Makers

Commercial and Investment Banks



