Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of India Power Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
We have revised down our 2013 forecasts for electricity generation and consumption in India
due to the continued challenges in the power sector, as well as our more cautious outlook of the Indian
economy. We have also revised down our medium- to long-term forecasts for the Indian power sector to
account for continued weakness in the economy, as well as further coal shortages and poor regulatory
frameworks. From a long-term perspective, we expect thermal energy to maintain its position as the
backbone of the Indian power sector, but believe it unlikely that the Indian government will meet its
electricity capacity and generation targets.
We have revised down our 2013 forecasts for electricity generation and consumption in India, with our
generation growth figure revised from 5.2% to 4.8%. This revision was prompted by continued challenges
in the power sector that have resulted in major power shortages, as well as our more cautious outlook of the
Indian economy.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/138977/india-power-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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