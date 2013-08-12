Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of India Power Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

We have revised down our 2013 forecasts for electricity generation and consumption in India

due to the continued challenges in the power sector, as well as our more cautious outlook of the Indian

economy. We have also revised down our medium- to long-term forecasts for the Indian power sector to

account for continued weakness in the economy, as well as further coal shortages and poor regulatory

frameworks. From a long-term perspective, we expect thermal energy to maintain its position as the

backbone of the Indian power sector, but believe it unlikely that the Indian government will meet its

electricity capacity and generation targets.

We have revised down our 2013 forecasts for electricity generation and consumption in India, with our

generation growth figure revised from 5.2% to 4.8%. This revision was prompted by continued challenges

in the power sector that have resulted in major power shortages, as well as our more cautious outlook of the

Indian economy.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138977/india-power-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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