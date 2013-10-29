India Premium Cereal Market Exhibiting Strong Growth

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- to growing prosperity, rising health consciousness among the consumers, increasing youth population and growing westernization of Indian culture. Moreover, low penetration of premium cereal products in the country is providing ample of opportunities for the market players to grow. As a result, several foreign brands are now entering into the Indian market with their numerous product offerings. Considering the above factors, the premium cereal market in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% during the forecast period 2013-2017.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report “Booming Premium Cereal Market in India”, by RNCOS spread over 30 pages provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the current status and future growth prospects of the premium cereal market in the country. Our report covered India premium cereal market current and future outlooks to 2017. For market segment analysis, the premium cereal market has been broken down into two distinct segments. In addition, the report also covers a detailed analysis of breakfast cereal market which helped in clearly identifying and highlighting the segments that offer the maximum opportunity for growth in the country.



Further, through the section of key players, we have tried to provide the detailed analysis of key market players covering their businesses overview and product overview. Additionally, market drivers and trends have been discussed along with regulatory frameworks to provide an understanding of the market dynamics. Besides, the report also provides the detailed analysis of industry restraints that helps to depict the clear picture of the India premium cereal market. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive look at the sector’s past, present, and future scenario.



Some of the key findings of the report are:



- Increasing promotional activities attracting consumers

- Rising health consciousness propelling market growth

- Rising households earning driving the market

- Growing trend of traditional and fruit flavors in cereal products



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM626.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Indian Food Services Market Forecast to 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM446.htm)

- Indian Pizza Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM422.htm)

- Indian Dairy Industry Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM368.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Food&Beverages.htm



ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.